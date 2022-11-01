Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds in 2022

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean held its 17th annual breast cancer giveback event, Coffee for a Cure, on Friday, October 21st. All food and beverage sales from The Human Bean locations throughout the United States were collectively counted towards a record-breaking $435,305.66 raised for local breast cancer foundations.

This is the drive-thru coffee company's largest nationwide fundraiser each year, held annually in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Our Coffee for a Cure event means a lot more than just a cup of coffee and a fun chat with our customers," says Aly Koehnke, part owner of four locations in the Portland, OR area that collectively raised $15,757.67 on Friday. "This day always brings a few tears, smiles, and some very incredible stories. Coffee for a Cure brings hope, strength, and awareness to our communities."

To date, The Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $3 million. The Human Bean locations are forwarding 100% of food and beverage sales from October 21st to foundations in their communities that help with preventive scans, education, and patient support for those going through breast cancer treatment.

The Human Bean drive-thrus highlighted two new specialty drinks for the occasion, the Vanilla Cold Brew with Cherry Blossom Cold Foam and Shortbread Latte with Cinnamon Sprinkles — both of which are still available for anyone who found their new favorite flavors that day.

"Coffee For A Cure is our favorite day and we look forward to it every year," says Alissa Trotter, owner of a Warrenton, OR location that raised $4,800 last Friday. "It's amazing to feel the energy and excitement from our customers, community and team working together inspired by a bigger purpose. We love that the funds stay local and directly help the communities we serve."

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.

