Ensurise, LLC Merges with the Operations of Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc.

Ensurise, LLC Merges with the Operations of Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc.

WESTMINSTER, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agency Ensurise, LLC today announced its merger with the property and casualty brokerage operations of Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc. The merger with Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc. became effective on July 1, 2022, and strengthens Ensurise's existing presence in Carroll County, Maryland.

(PRNewsfoto/Ensurise LLC) (PRNewswire)

Founded over 40 years ago by Gene Brothers, Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc. is a highly respected, independent and family-owned property & casualty insurance agency with a long history of serving clients, not just in Carroll County, but throughout the state of Maryland.

The Ensurise approach was the right fit for the perpetuation of our business," said Angela Bonarrigo, President of Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc.

"Angela and her deep ties to the Maryland insurance community are an invaluable addition to Ensurise," said Ensurise Managing Member, Jonathan Nobil. "We are thrilled to be partnering with her to carry on the rich history of Brothers Insurance Associates."

Brothers Insurance Associates will continue to operate from its Westminster, MD location.

About Brothers Insurance Associates, Inc.

Brothers Insurance Associates has served the risk management needs of the Westminster, Maryland community for over 40 years. The organization specializes in insurance advice for a broad range of personal and commercial clients.

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with top quality insurance agencies in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

Brothers Insurance Associates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ensurise LLC