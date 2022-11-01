The Folded Flag Foundation to Receive Up to $20,000 From Porkbun for Veterans Day Promotion

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, The Folded Flag Foundation, a national non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, is pleased to partner with Porkbun to raise up to $20,000 to support Gold Star families. Porkbun is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar based out of the Pacific Northwest.

For every domain registered now through Nov. 11, 2022, Porkbun will contribute $1 to The Folded Flag Foundation with the goal of raising up to $20,000. Click here to learn more or to register a domain to support The Folded Flag Foundation.

"Porkbun is honored to support The Folded Flag Foundation in honor of Veterans Day," said Peter Brual, Co-founder of Porkbun and Folded Flag Board Member. "The dedication and unwavering commitment of our nation's brave service members and their families is an inspiration, and we thank them for their selfless service and sacrifice."

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $3 million to 678 recipients from across the nation for the 2021-2022 school year, bringing the total grants awarded to date to more than $10 million. Four underwriting sponsors – Black Knight, Inc., Fidelity National Financial, FIS and ServiceLink – cover all administrative costs, enabling the organization to contribute 100% of its donations to providing educational scholarships.

"Folded Flag offers its deepest gratitude to Porkbun and we cannot thank them enough for their support of our organization," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "With Porkbun's help, we will be able to help even more Gold Star spouses and children achieve their educational dreams."

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

