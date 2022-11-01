IT REALLY IS THE MOST EXCELLENT TIME OF YEAR AT DUTCH BROS

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for new and returning Dutch Bros holiday drinks. This trio of sips will have you vibin' in a winter wonderland! The drive-thru coffee company is stoked to welcome back the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha and launch the new Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte and the Holly Jolly Rebel™ energy drink.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features Dutch Bros' signature chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso and topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle. It can be ordered hot, iced or blended.

The Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte features a winter spice flavor, espresso, oat milk and is dusted with cinnamon sprinks. Winter spice has cozy notes of brown sugar, cinnamon and cardamom. Try this new favorite hot or iced!

The Holly Jolly Rebel features a mix of pomegranate and vanilla within Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, all topped with Soft Top and green sprinks. It's served either iced or blended.

Looking for your peppermint fix? Enjoy the flavor combo of peppermint and chocolate when you order a Candy Cane Mocha, Freeze, Cold Brew or Dutch Cocoa. Finished with Soft Top and peppermint sprinks, you'll be sure to think it's a radical life!

"We want everyone to feel at home for the holidays at Dutch Bros," said Kristin Sha, senior director of product management at Dutch Bros. "That's why we always bring back our customers' favorites like the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha with the option to try something new! The Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte is a new flavor that also feels a little familiar, like a taste of the holidays. Add in the Holly Jolly Rebel for our energy loving, non coffee drinkers and you're ready to partake in all the festivities!"

The highly anticipated holiday cup designs and all holiday offerings are featured now through the end of December.

