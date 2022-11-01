October sales up 3.9-percent over previous record set in October 2020

Sales of Kia's electrified models increase 101-percent year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced record October sales of 58,276 units, a 3.9-percent increase over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9-percent improvement year-over-year. Led by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118-percent over the same period a year ago, October sales were also boosted by a 101-percent year-over-year increase for Kia's electrified models. In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos (37-percent), Forte (19-percent), Sorento (18-percent), and Niro (16-percent).

Kia America Announces Record October Sales (PRNewswire)

"After record third-quarter sales, Kia's upward momentum continues with sales of our electrified models more than doubling year-over-year leading to our best-ever October," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With Sportage up 118-percent and four additional models posting double-digit sales increases, it is clear that Kia has the right mix of products at just the right time."

In addition to sales, October saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

Four of Kia's most popular models winning their respective segments for the Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impact Awards. The Kia K5 (Mid-Size Car), Seltos (Entry CUV), Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (Alternative Power Train - Utility), and Carnival (Minivan) were reported to have the fewest problems in the TQI report while all models were lauded for enhanced quality in seat comfort, power, and driver-assist features.







Kia's $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of the organization's relief efforts to help those impacted by hurricane Ian, the latest extension of Kia's "Accelerate The Good" program which is designed to help those in need.







Kia America's donation of $600,000 which will be shared among four Bryan County charities as part of groundbreaking celebrations for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant near Savannah, Georgia . The funds will be used to help provide housing, medical care, meals and help provide greater access to digital learning for families and children in need in the region.







Kia's participation in Electrify Expo Miami. The fourth of five events nationwide where leaders in automotive electrification gathered to share best practices and chart the best path forward as the industry transitions to fully electric models.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 1,186 N/A 18,750 N/A Rio 1,767 2,310 22,047 26,205 Forte 8,942 7,523 91,006 100,549 K5/Optima 4,863 7,427 58,426 80,899 Cadenza N/A N/A 1 249 Stinger 430 1,274 7,073 11,651 K900 N/A 2 N/A 85 Soul 4,782 6,289 49,227 66,634 Niro 3,166 2,727 21,877 21,798 Seltos 4,473 3,274 36,655 45,626 Sportage 11,877 5,459 101,616 84,237 Sorento 7,320 6,195 71,920 68,450 Telluride 8,179 7,695 80,475 78,419 Sedona/Carnival 1,291 1,892 17,351 22,790 Total 58,276 52,067 576,424 607,592

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America