MiamiWeb3 announces Media Partners and Sponsors, including Cointelegraph and Coinlive

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiamiWeb3, the first-of-its-kind institutional Web3 conference taking place over 28th – 30th of November 2022, announces Media Partners and its first batch of sponsors. Together MiamiWeb3 and leading Media Partners, which include Cointelegraph, Coinlive, TyN Media, Techflow and Beosin, will strengthen the summit's position as a global platform to discuss pressing issues and broaden its reach to every corner of the global Web3 industry.

Meet our partners at MiamiWeb3 Summit.

Strategic sponsors Lumerin, a decentralized marketplace for buying and selling hashpower, and Popoo, a community-run ecosystem where users and creators can participate in a cohesive web3 social hub, position MiamiWeb3 as a platform for players of any size and reach to be part of the conversation.

MiamiWeb3 Summit is a three-day in-person conference hosted by Atlas and its holding company CTH Group, a leading global blockchain ecosystem builder, and the City of Miami. MiamiWeb3 convenes industry leaders in Web3, venture capital, digital assets, financial services, and government to discuss "Going Beyond Crypto to Embrace Web3" as well as emerging trends that are driving the growth and adoption of Web3 technology. As co-host, DeFiDaoNews, a highly-esteemed global media organization, will help to further amplify the voices from the event.

Web3 relies on a wide range of technologies and stakeholders that power these ecosystems. To capture the full extent of perspectives, MiamiWeb3 invites sponsors across all layers of the technology stack to capture this unique opportunity – no matter if they are established in the field, or innovative entrepreneurs looking to guide growth of the industry.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas, says, "As we are witnessing this once-in-a-generation leap from Web2 to Web3, MiamiWeb3 is bringing the ecosystem together to discuss and shape Web3 in a sustainable and equitable manner. As a global company focused on underpinning the future of Web3, we believe the time for these discussions is now."

More details of the conference can be found at miamiweb3.com.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global Web3 infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services, including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support, and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency, and stability to drive the Web3 evolution.

About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent digital media resource covering a wide range of news on blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Each day our team delivers the most accurate and up-to-date news from both the decentralized and centralized worlds.

About Coinlive

Coinlive is a one-stop news and cryptocurrency data independent portal serving the Asian market. We pursue timely, comprehensive, professional and accurate information and data, and are committed to providing better products and services for blockchain entrepreneurs and digital currency investors.

About TyN Media

TyN Magazine was born 25 years ago when no one was talking about disruptive technologies yet. We were always pioneers in showing our readers where the technological world was advancing and what things were going to definitely mark our lives. We always seek to differentiate ourselves through in-depth research work, contacting the leaders of the different markets to listen to their ideas and be able to transmit them in the notes that appear daily on our portal. Today TyN continues to set the trend, publishing daily the most important things that our readers should know to make decisions in areas such as cryptoeconomics, the digital economy, digital banking, as well as the greatest advances in artificial intelligence and telecommunications. TyN is your "meeting point" with objective information.

About Techflow

TechFlow is a cutting-edge Chinese crypto media with more than 300,000 subscribers across the world, of which over 80% are non-mainland subscribers. The community has extensive influence in the Chinese-speaking world with followers from builders, KOLs, and venture capitals. Dedicated to building strong connection between WEB2 and WEB3, TechFlow is also an aggregator for users and resources.

About Beosin

Beosin is a Singapore-based leading global blockchain security company co-founded by several professors from world-renowned universities. The team consists of 100+ security experts with 40+ PhDs. With the mission of "Securing Web3 Ecosystem", Beosin provides integrated blockchain security products and services to one million+ users in global blockchain ecosystem, including Smart Contract Audit, Blockchain Risk Monitoring & Alert, Crypto KYT/KYC, and Crypto Tracing.

About Lumerin

Lumerin is revolutionizing Bitcoin mining with a decentralized marketplace for buying and selling hashpower. The Lumerin Hashpower Marketplace is a decentralized application built on the Ethereum mainnet where miners and users can trade crypto mining compute power in a decentralized manner.

About Popoo

PoPoo is the next-generation content gateway to accelerate the web3.0 social revolution. Our mission is to build a smart contract-based experience designed for your social needs and create a permissionless way to distribute content between creators and the community. The Popoo ecosystem will be a platform that aggregates content, entertainment, intellectual property, social media, in order to create a community-run ecosystem where users and creators can participate in a cohesive web3 social hub.

