Simpler Media Group Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events, announced that it has been named by the San Francisco Business Times to the 31st annual Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list. The list provides an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest growing private companies; one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at an awards ceremony on October 20, 2022.

This List includes privately held companies headquartered in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Companies considered for the List must meet the following criteria: 1) Headquartered in the Bay Area; 2) Net revenue of greater than $200,000 in fiscal year 2019; 3) Independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership (not a subsidiary or division) through fiscal year 2021. Net revenue = revenue less deductions for returns and allowances or credit, when applicable.

"Our region is renowned as a hub of innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "Simpler Media Group, along with all of the companies on the list deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the San Francisco Bay Area -- standing out in this area is no small accomplishment and something we're very proud of," commented SMG's CEO, Brice Dunwoodie . "This recognition is a testament to the work of the entire team and the effort each person dedicates to maintaining a growth mindset while staying focused on delivering value to our membership."

The announcement of SMG as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times comes on the heels of being named to the prestigious Inc 5000 list and being certified as a Great Place to Work, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

About Simpler Media Group

Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events. The company currently publishes CMSWire -- a highly respected source of news and research for more than 5 million customer experience professionals since 2003, and the more recent Reworked , with an audience of more than 2 million employee experience and digital workplace professionals. SMG additionally produces the CMSWire CONNECT conference and the Reworked CONNECT conference series, where the respective communities gather for knowledge exchange, master classes, certifications and unique networking opportunities.

SMG is recognized for its robust editorial operations, designing and conducting exemplary primary research and for its prestigious IMPACT Awards -- an annual set of practitioner and vendor awards programs.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community.

SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.

