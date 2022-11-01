Tarena to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November 2022:
- Huaxi Securities 2023 Capital Market Summit (virtual) on November 3, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. Beijing Time (09:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
- Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on November 10, 2022, at 09:15 a.m. Eastern Time (10:15 p.m. Beijing Time).
Ms. Ping Wei, Tarena's chief financial officer, will host virtual one-on-one or group meetings for investors and analysts. There will be a presentation on the Company's recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.
To register for the Sidoti conference, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/november-micro-cap-virtual-conference. And to register for the Huaxi Securities conference, please contact Huaxi Securities.
Investor Relations Contact:
Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tedu.cn
The Piacente Group, Inc.
In China
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com
In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com
