WAIKIKI USHERS IN A NEW WAVE OF HOSPITALITY WITH THE TWIN FIN'S GRAND OPENING

WAIKIKI, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twin Fin, part of Highgate's Hawaii collection of hotels, opened today along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the hotel will serve as the heartbeat of the destination and a gathering place for guests to discover local music, art and a lasting connection with the community. The revitalized hotel features refreshed guestrooms, updated design, authentic experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture and front-row views overlooking Waikiki Beach.

Situated steps from the ocean, The Twin Fin was lovingly named after a surfboard with two fins that is ideal for mellow, playful and cruisy surfing. The updated hotel embraces Hawaii's laidback and lively spirit with an oceanfront backdrop, tropical ambiance, unexpected experiences and endless opportunities to share memorable, meaningful moments.

"Cultivated in our backyard and shared by Duke Kahanamoku with the world, surfing is an intrinsic part of our identity. As we open the doors to The Twin Fin today, we invite guests to celebrate the spirit of Hawaii," said Highgate Area Managing Director Randy Diamond. "From custom artwork created by local artists, comfortably stylish spaces with stunning views and meaningful sustainability efforts aimed at protecting and preserving our oceans, each facet of the hotel pays homage to the essence of Waikiki."

Guestrooms & Resort Enhancements:

The property features 645 guestrooms, 48 of which are two-and-three-bedroom suites. Accented with hints of midcentury modern design, the updated guest rooms and suites feature a contemporary aesthetic that celebrates modern surf culture, with a nod to the timeless charm of surfing's past. The vibrant, dreamy blue tones of water are represented by the bold carpet, peppered by the energetic colors of the artwork and upholstered lounge pieces, similar to surf boards puncturing the monochromatic water. The rooms include thoughtful touches such as custom printed surf ponchos and a custom Twin Fin-branded phone mount from Tentikle so guests can capture their entire Hawaii experience from start to finish.

New staff uniforms are designed by Hawaii-based Throwback League and the pool deck is updated with six new cabanas featuring playful pops of color. Pool service is available overlooking Waikiki's spectacular backdrop, and a rotating series of DJs and musicians provide an upbeat ambiance in the evenings.

Breakfast is available daily at the Coconut Club, located on the 21st floor with show-stopping panoramic views of Waikiki, Diamond Head and the ocean beyond. Additional programming includes "talk story" sessions, star gazing activities and more. Credits for Waikiki Beach Candy are included in the resort amenity fee, and guests can redeem for a variety of beach activity rentals, such as surfboards, paddleboards and beach chairs, to further enhance their Hawaii travel experience while reducing waste.

Celebration of Surfing:

Surfline, the world's leading company for wave forecasting and surf reports, has installed three high-definition cameras that stream real-time surf conditions on a large-scale video wall in the lobby and other locations throughout the hotel. The livestream will highlight surf breaks around Hawaii during the day and transition to famous waves around the world in the evening. The locations featured on the livestream will evolve seasonally. In addition, a Surfline in-room channel offers surf content to guests at The Twin Fin, and all hotel guests receive a one-month free trial of Surfline's Premium subscriber experience to use before, during or after their stay.

Artwork:

Custom artwork for the hotel was designed by Kamea Hadar, one of the leaders of the artist collective Pow! Wow!, and features a collection of dynamic, ocean-inspired installations and large-scale murals. Six custom surfboards painted by three Pow! Wow! artists will be on display throughout the hotel's public spaces. The shapes, colors and lines are inspired by much of Twin Fin's new soul: sun, sky, water and waves. In addition, local artist Dane Nishikawa is working in partnership with Parley for Oceans to create an oversized, interactive wave-like art structure standing eight feet tall and 16 feet wide. The piece will serve as a creative foreshadowing of the future if the present is left unaddressed, and features ocean plastic, post-consumer plastic from the island and Albizia wood, an invasive species to Hawaii.

Sustainability:

The Twin Fin has partnered with Parley for Oceans, a global network of creators and leaders working together to promote the beauty and fragility of the world's oceans. The team will help protect Hawaii's treasured beaches and coastlines by empowering guests and employees to become part of the solution. As part of this new partnership, The Twin Fin has committed to taking the Parley AIR pledge as its first step to eliminating single-use plastics from the hotel. The two entities will focus on hosting educational programs and talks featuring Parley guest speakers at the hotel and will conduct a five-part beach cleanup series over the course of the next year.

In addition, The Twin Fin is one of the first resorts in Hawaii to carry Mananalu's aluminum water bottles, saving more than 200,000 plastic bottles from going in the ocean. In 2023, the team plans to double its impact with the launch of a co-branded bottle and Mananalu's Drink One, Remove One impact program.

Rates start at $239 per night. Travelers can book the Escape to Twin Fin introductory offer and save 20% off on stays three nights or longer here.

For more information or reservations, visit The Twin Fin and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

