CEVA and ASR Micro Celebrate Milestone - 100 Million Wireless IoT Chips Shipped

ASR's CEVA-powered wireless communication chips serve largest IoT markets including wearables, smart home, white goods and industrial

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, and ASR Microelectronics (ASR), a leading wireless semiconductor company, announced today that shipments of ASR wireless IoT chips powered by CEVA's IPs have surpassed 100 million units. This monumental milestone was achieved in less than 2 years since ASR's first CEVA-powered chips were introduced.

ASR, founded in 2015, is one of China's leading wireless semiconductors, and a key contributor to the development and popularization of China's internet of things. CEVA and ASR have worked closely together since its inception, with ASR leveraging CEVA's DSPs and wireless connectivity platforms to accelerate their product development and achieve best-in-class performance and power efficiency.

"Our broad portfolio of wireless products spanning short- and long-range standards illustrates ASR's unique ability to meet the connectivity requirements of wireless communication industry with cost-efficient, secure and robust solutions, said Xikai Zhao, Vice President, ASR Micro. "Reaching this shipment milestone is a testament to the strong collaboration between our companies and the essential role that CEVA's IP fulfills in our product development."

"We applaud ASR Micro on their incredible success to date and becoming one of China's most important wireless semiconductor companies," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "ASR and CEVA share a joint vision for seamless wireless connectivity and the role it plays in the Internet of Everything. We look forward to continuing this journey together and making 'everything connected' a reality."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for the integration of Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi connectivity into any IC or SoC design. Each platform consists of a hardware modem, baseband controller or MAC, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF (for Bluetooth) or various partners' RF IP (for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi), enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. With more than 3 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IPs are widely deployed in consumer, smart home, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs. The CEVA-BX1 and CEVA-BX2 multipurpose IoT processors combine DSP and control processing in a single instruction set architecture, eliminating the need for a separate CPU core for upper layer stacks and system control. These processors are ideal for cellular IoT baseband processing and complementary workloads including voice, connectivity, positioning and sensor fusion. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-bx1/. For more information on RivieraWaves Wireless IoT connectivity platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/connectivity/.

About ASR Microelectronics

ASR is a platform engaged in wireless communication providing and very large-scale chip manufacturing. Since its establishment, the company has been focusing on R&D and technology innovation of wireless communication chips, and has expanded its capabilities from designing and supplying full-standard cellular baseband chips and multi-protocol non-cellular IoT chips into very large scale high-speed SoC customization and semiconductor IP licensing services. ASR has been so far one of the few companies in China that have made technological and product breakthroughs in the fields of "5G+AI". The company is looking forward a broad prospect of downstream application for a wide range of chip products, which can be applied to the consumer electronics such as cell phones and smart wearable devices as well as the intelligent IoT market including smart security, smart home, and autonomous driving. For more information, visit https://www.asrmicro.com/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.