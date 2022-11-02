Forrester Research Reports 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Year-over-year total contract value increased by 7% to $353 million
Company raises guidance for balance of year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and raised its guidance for the balance of the year. Results were driven by contract value (CV) growth of 7% and revenue growth of 8%. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share (EPS) was $0.28, and on an adjusted basis, EPS was $0.57.
Commenting on the announcement, CEO and Chairman George Colony stated, "We delivered solid financial results in the third quarter. We are on track to have one-third of our CV in the Forrester Decisions platform by year-end, and we remain focused on creating shareholder value for the long term. With today's announcement, we are raising our guidance for the balance of the year, given the results we have posted today and our ongoing ability to manage costs. With that said, we continue to monitor the evolving macro environment and remain focused on our key metrics, which may continue to show volatility in the coming quarters, given our accelerated approach to convert clients to Forrester Decisions."
Third-Quarter Consolidated Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $127.7 million, compared with $118.1 million for the comparable quarter in 2021.
On a GAAP basis, net income was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.
On an adjusted basis, net income was $10.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an adjusted effective tax rate of 30%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $3.9 million and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.4 million. This compares with an adjusted net income of $7.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.5 million and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.7 million.
Forrester is providing fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial guidance as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2022 (GAAP):
- Total revenues of approximately $134 million to $144 million
- Operating margin of approximately 1.0% to 3.0%
- Interest expense of approximately $0.7 million
- An effective tax rate of approximately 32%
- Earnings per share of approximately $0.03 to $0.13
Fourth Quarter 2022 (Adjusted):
Adjusted financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $3.5 million to $3.7 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $3.1 million, and any investment gains or losses.
- Adjusted operating margin of approximately 6.0% to 8.0%
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 30%
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.28 to $0.38
Full Year 2022 (GAAP):
- Total revenues of approximately $535 million to $545 million
- Operating margin of approximately 7.0% to 8.0%
- Interest expense of approximately $2.5 million
- An effective tax rate of approximately 32%
- Earnings per share of approximately $1.25 to $1.35
Full Year 2022 (Adjusted):
Adjusted financial guidance for full-year 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $14.5 million to $14.7 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $13.2 million, and any investment gains or losses.
- Adjusted operating margin of approximately 12.0% to 13.0%
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 30%
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.30 to $2.40
About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, digital, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of and full-year 2022 and statements about the performance of Forrester Decisions, Forrester's ability to manage costs, and Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services; Forrester's ability to fulfill existing or generate new consulting engagements and advisory services; technology spending; the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities; the impact of health epidemics, including COVID-19, on Forrester's business; Forrester's ability to offer new products and services; Forrester's dependence on key personnel; Forrester's ability to attract and retain professional staff; Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends; the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations; competition and industry consolidation; possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results; concentration of ownership of Forrester; the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches; any failure to enforce and protect Forrester's intellectual property rights; compliance with privacy laws; taxation risks; any weakness in Forrester's system of internal controls; and the amount and timing of the repurchase of Forrester stock. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The consolidated statements of operations and the table of key financial data are attached.
Contact:
Tyson Seely
Vice President, Investor Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
+1 617-613-6805
tseely@forrester.com
Shweta Agarwal
Senior Director, Public Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
+1 617-613-6805
sagarwal@forrester.com
Forrester Research, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Research
$ 87,038
$ 79,876
$ 262,265
$ 235,846
Consulting
37,382
37,393
115,075
116,903
Events
3,259
867
23,556
7,838
Total revenues
127,679
118,136
400,896
360,587
Operating expenses:
Cost of services and fulfillment
52,717
49,836
166,959
149,571
Selling and marketing
44,231
41,340
133,249
123,175
General and administrative
16,448
14,383
47,897
41,895
Depreciation
2,374
2,342
6,992
6,887
Amortization of intangible assets
3,352
3,696
10,068
11,567
Integration costs
—
—
—
334
Total operating expenses
119,122
111,597
365,165
333,429
Income from operations
8,557
6,539
35,731
27,158
Interest expense
(584)
(1,056)
(1,732)
(3,251)
Other income (expense), net
346
(195)
192
(866)
Gains on investments
—
—
426
—
Income before income taxes
8,319
5,288
34,617
23,041
Income tax expense
2,905
766
11,181
6,220
Net income
$ 5,414
$ 4,522
$ 23,436
$ 16,821
Basic income per common share
$ 0.29
$ 0.24
$ 1.24
$ 0.88
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.28
$ 0.23
$ 1.22
$ 0.87
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
18,958
19,134
18,939
19,107
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
19,139
19,388
19,192
19,351
Adjusted data (1):
Income from operations - GAAP
$ 8,557
$ 6,539
$ 35,731
$ 27,158
Amortization of intangible assets
3,352
3,696
10,068
11,567
Integration costs
—
—
—
334
Stock-based compensation included in the
following expense categories:
Cost of services and fulfillment
2,268
1,554
6,397
4,389
Selling and marketing
743
372
2,128
1,220
General and administrative
894
536
2,511
1,742
Adjusted income from operations
$ 15,814
$ 12,697
$ 56,835
$ 46,410
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income - GAAP
$ 5,414
$ 0.28
$ 4,522
$ 0.23
$ 23,436
$ 1.22
$ 16,821
$ 0.87
Amortization of intangible assets
3,352
0.18
3,696
0.19
10,068
0.53
11,567
0.59
Integration costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
334
0.02
Stock-based compensation
3,905
0.20
2,462
0.13
11,036
0.58
7,351
0.38
Gains on investments
—
—
—
—
(426)
(0.02)
—
—
Tax effects of items above (2)
(1,980)
(0.10)
(1,861)
(0.09)
(5,487)
(0.29)
(5,276)
(0.27)
Adjustment to tax expense for adjusted tax rate (3)
212
0.01
(921)
(0.05)
79
—
(1,615)
(0.08)
Adjusted net income
$ 10,903
0.57
$ 7,898
$ 0.41
$ 38,706
2.02
$ 29,182
$ 1.51
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
19,139
19,388
19,192
19,351
(1)
Forrester believes that adjusted financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to
(2)
The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item.
(3)
To compute adjusted net income, we apply an adjusted effective tax rate of 30% in 2022 and 31% in 2021.
Forrester Research, Inc.
Key Financial Data
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Balance sheet data:
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments
$ 118,738
$ 134,278
Accounts receivable, net
$ 50,602
$ 86,965
Deferred revenue
$ 180,758
$ 213,696
Debt outstanding
$ 50,000
$ 75,000
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flow data:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 37,803
$ 84,992
Purchases of property and equipment
$ (4,227)
$ (9,845)
Repayments of debt
$ (25,000)
$ (9,375)
Repurchases of common stock
$ (15,112)
$ (10,646)
As of
September 30,
2022
2021
Metrics:
Contract value
$ 353,000
$ 328,600
(a)
Client retention
75 %
78 %
Wallet retention
97 %
99 %
Number of clients
2,875
2,964
As of
September 30,
2022
2021
Headcount:
Total headcount
2,004
1,763
Sales force
701
648
(a)
September 30, 2021 contract value has been recast based on 2022 foreign currency rates.
