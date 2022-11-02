SparkPR Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Award highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

SparkPR (PRNewswire)

From AI and quantum companies to VC firms, consumer brands and tech leaders in nearly every vertical, SparkPR is committed to delivering top-notch strategy, winning creativity and unmatched results for its clients. Spark's approach begins with the strength of its team, who take a hands-on approach to creating bespoke programs to meet client objectives and leverage relationships with CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, influencers and journalists to drive results and subsequent influence.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"Spark is thrilled to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner," says SparkPR CEO Alan Soucy. "As an integrated PR and marketing agency, we pride ourselves on being tireless collaborators and trusted partners for our clients. We believe in our clients' missions, which is why we put them first in everything we do—from tailoring a strategy to their unique needs and goals to delivering results that exceed expectations. We work with our clients so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business. Our clients' success is our success."

For over 20 years, SparkPR has helped companies ranging from pre-funded startups to the Fortune 1000 launch cutting-edge technologies. Under the current leadership of CEO Alan Soucy, Spark has grown into an international technology firm with a global staff of communicators and advisors who scale growth. The agency works across the blockchain, financial, consumer, enterprise, and emerging tech industries.

The companies recognized as Power Partners received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Spark

Spark is the preeminent integrated digital marketing and public relations agency at the forefront of the innovation economy. The agency has been immersed in the startup ecosystem for more than two decades, helping clients raise their valuations, expand their influence, change their reputations, and co-create the future of how the world lives, works, and entertains. Spark has been at the cutting edge of communications since the early days of the Internet, disrupting the communications landscape and serving as change agents for innovative clients. For more information, visit www.sparkpr.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spark Public Relations