USA Swimming Announces Landmark Sponsorship with OneAmerica Financial Partners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming, the national governing body of the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced a major sponsorship deal with OneAmerica Financial Partners, an Indianapolis-based national provider of retirement services, life insurance, long-term care solutions and employee benefits.

As part of the multi-year sponsorship beginning in 2023, OneAmerica® becomes the first signed Centennial Partner

As part of the multi-year sponsorship beginning in 2023, OneAmerica® becomes the first signed Centennial Partner heading in to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming in Indianapolis, they will be the first presenting sponsor of the USA Swimming Friends and Family Program, and they become the first non-apparel patch partner for the National Team kits. Further, through gifts to the USA Swimming Foundation, OneAmerica will receive co-entitlement to the grant program focused on creating a new 10-year, $1 million initiative to develop learn-to-swim and competitive opportunities in communities served by historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). And, as one of USA Swimming's top sponsors, OneAmerica will have the opportunity to activate onsite and through digital and broadcast promotions at all of USA Swimming's premier events.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce this incredible new partnership with OneAmerica," said Tim Hinchey III, president and CEO of USA Swimming. "As fans of our athletes and their families, OneAmerica will be by our side for the next six years in many facets of our business. Thanks to them, we have a National Team patch sponsor, our first Centennial partner for 2024, even greater grant funding for HBCU swim programs, and so much more! This is the second-largest deal in the history of USA Swimming partnerships, and we look forward to growing together with OneAmerica through the LA Games in 2028."

"We are excited to partner with USA Swimming and support their efforts to build champions, save lives and strengthen communities. USA Swimming has achieved more success at the Olympic Games and World Championships than any other team in history," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. "At OneAmerica we share that commitment to excellence as we coach and support clients and advisors on the journey toward financial security. This partnership enhances our position as a national leader in life insurance, long term care, retirement plans and employee benefits while supporting the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming in our home community of Indianapolis. We are excited about elevating our partnership with USA Swimming and are proud to call them our teammates."

Davison and OneAmerica Executive Vice President Karin Sarratt are proud to serve as co-chairs for the Local Organizing Committee of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming and are joined in committee service by several company leaders and associates.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures.

OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products.

Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources that are committed to providing value to our customers.

To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies.

