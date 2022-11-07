Kindred partners with Gamban to make its blocking software available to French customers

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred reinforces its "0% revenue from harmful gambling" ambition by becoming the first online platform to offer its players the ability to block access to all online gambling sites on their devices using Gamban software. Kindred also sponsored its localisation in French in order to make it as widely accessible as possible.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) will, through its flagship brand Unibet, be the first operator in France to offer Gamban to all players who opt out of its platform, starting 10 November. In line with Kindred's ambition to achieve 0% revenue from harmful gambling, this will be a new addition for Unibet's players in France, on top of Kindred's own responsible gambling tools. Gamban was designed for players in a situation of loss of control to offer them a solution to block online gambling sites on all personal devices. It is now one of the most effective tools to help problem gamblers stay in control.

"At Kindred, we want gambling to remain a fun source of entertainment. As an online gambling operator, we take our responsibility towards our players very seriously and want to provide them with the most effective support tools on the market. This is what the partnership between Unibet and Gamban is all about, and we encourage all gambling operators to adopt this solution in order to make it more widely available in France," says Mathieu Drida, General Manager France, Kindred Group.

While Gamban wasn't previously accessible in French, Kindred funded its development and localisation to make it widely accessible to French players. Even though it is possible to self-exclude or be banned from the 17 licensed operators in France, Gamban provides a much wider coverage, allowing players to block more than 60,000 online gambling sites, including unlicensed operators.

"We are very excited to be assisting Kindred on their journey to derive 0% revenue from harmful gambling. Kindred's voluntary commitment to offer Gamban for free in France means accessible blocking software can further protect those harmed by gambling from unlicensed operators outside the scope of regulation. Kindred's commitment to best practice has led to them choosing Gamban to partner with, which illustrates the reliability of our solution to protect players and work toward the sustainability of the industry." concludes Stephen Aupy, VP of Partnerships at Gamban.

