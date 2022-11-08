REALNETWORKS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue was $11.7 million , net loss of $(6.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) million

SAFR Scan received its first large order and smaller orders are creating a sales opportunity pipeline

Pending merger process continues and the company is managing its resources responsibly through the process

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter we continued to manage our business rigorously while Real's transition moves forward. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the Merger Agreement and approval of the merger at a shareholder meeting which we expect to take place December 14, 2022," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks. "Our financial results showed stable revenue sequentially, while our bottom line was negatively impacted by costs associated with the potential go private transaction. We will continue to manage our resources responsibly through the transition."

Mr. Glaser continued: "SAFR Scan has been receiving encouraging feedback from initial clients, and during the quarter we closed our first large SAFR Scan customer as well as a pipeline of sales opportunities for this exciting new product."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $11.7 million , compared to $11.9 million in the prior quarter and $14.3 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was ($6.7) million , or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($5.1) million , or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($7.7) million , or ($0.16) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(5.8) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(4.2) million in the prior quarter and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million in the prior year period.

Corporate Developments

During the quarter, it was announced that RealNetworks and Founder, Chairman and CEO Rob Glaser entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the company will merge with and into Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of Mr. Glaser, and each outstanding share of common stock of the Company will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share. The Company's shareholders will be asked to vote upon the adoption of the Merger Agreement and approval of the merger at a shareholder meeting on December 14, 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Given the pending merger, the Company will not be providing any forward-looking guidance, and is withdrawing any previously provided goals and outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-550-1707 (United States) or 1-848-488-9020 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on November 22, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 11152769.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks's Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks's consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

RealNetworks, its directors and certain executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the pending merger of RealNetworks (the "Transaction"). RealNetworks has filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Transaction Proxy Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies to approve the Transaction. Additional information regarding such participants, including their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the Transaction Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction. To the extent that holdings of RealNetworks's securities have changed since the amounts printed in the Transaction Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Prior to the special meeting to consider the Transaction, RealNetworks will furnish a Transaction Proxy Statement to is shareholders, together with a proxy card. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TRANSACTION PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT REALNETWORKS WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain, free of charge, the preliminary and definitive versions of the Transaction Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by RealNetworks with the SEC in connection with the Transaction at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of RealNetworks's Transaction Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by RealNetworks with the SEC in connection with the Transaction will also be available, free of charge, from RealNetworks's website at www.realnetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, the anticipated closing of the merger, expectations following the closing of the merger, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, and agreements with partners. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the merger are not satisfied, including the risk that required shareholder approval for the merger is not obtained; potential litigation relating to the merger; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the merger; the ability of each party to consummate the merger; risks relating to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel's attention and resources due to the merger; our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability, and fluctuations in foreign currencies; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks's latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2021, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

For More Information:

Investor Relations for RealNetworks

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ North America

561-489-5315

IR@realnetworks.com

RNWK-F

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,













2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands, except per share data)



















Net revenue



$ 11,708

$ 14,332

$ 36,840

$ 44,781 Cost of revenue



2,787

3,119

8,228

10,370 Gross profit



8,921

11,213

28,612

34,411



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development



4,870

5,250

16,000

17,818 Sales and marketing



4,726

7,177

13,810

17,573 General and administrative



6,020

4,228

14,918

13,502 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability



—

—

—

(1,040) Restructuring and other charges



118

1,017

573

4,906



















Total operating expenses



15,734

17,672

45,301

52,759



















Operating loss



(6,813)

(6,459)

(16,689)

(18,348)



















Other income (expenses):

















Interest expense



(3)

(27)

(47)

(146) Interest income



7

7

21

27 Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan



—

—

—

2,897 Loss on equity and other investments, net



(207)

(1,229)

(806)

(6,070) Other income, net



364

46

651

2,066



















Total other income (expenses), net



161

(1,203)

(181)

(1,226)



















Loss before income taxes



(6,652)

(7,662)

(16,870)

(19,574) Income tax expense



16

6

159

133



















Net loss



(6,668)

(7,668)

(17,029)

(19,707) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—

—

—

(244) Net loss attributable to RealNetworks



$ (6,668)

$ (7,668)

$ (17,029)

$ (19,463)



















Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic



$ (0.14)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.45)



















Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted



$ (0.14)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.45)



















Shares used to compute basic net loss per share



47,506

47,055

47,367

43,312 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share



47,506

47,055

47,367

43,312

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,156

$ 27,109 Trade accounts receivable, net 8,659

9,556 Deferred costs, current portion 45

49 Investments —

1,755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,179

3,166 Total current assets 22,039

41,635







Equipment and software 22,086

29,464 Leasehold improvements 1,678

2,750 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 23,764

32,214 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 22,700

30,744 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 1,064

1,470







Operating lease assets 3,092

3,992 Restricted cash equivalents 1,500

1,630 Other assets 2,680

2,878 Deferred tax assets, net 517

727 Goodwill 16,116

16,976







Total assets $ 47,008

$ 69,308







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,951

$ 2,578 Accrued and other current liabilities 11,637

13,286 Deferred revenue, current portion 2,245

2,614 Total current liabilities 15,833

18,478







Deferred revenue, non-current portion 60

183 Deferred tax liabilities, net 995

1,132 Long-term lease liabilities 1,703

2,300 Other long-term liabilities 10

1,142







Total liabilities 18,601

23,235















Total equity 28,407

46,073







Total liabilities and equity $ 47,008

$ 69,308

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (17,029)

$ (19,707) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 530

600 Stock-based compensation 1,789

3,789 Loss on equity and other investments, net 806

6,070 Loss on impairment of operating lease assets —

2,461 Deferred income taxes, net 93

— Foreign currency gain (624)

(62) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability —

(1,040) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

(1,961) Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan —

(2,897) Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities (1,928)

1,331 Net cash used in operating activities (16,363)

(11,416) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (211)

(280) Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net —

(836) Other (595)

— Net cash used in investing activities (806)

(1,116) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options) —

534 Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs —

20,114 Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (102)

(186) Payment of contingent consideration liability —

(2,500) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (102)

17,962 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (812)

(380) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,083)

5,050 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 28,739

25,570 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,656

$ 30,620

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





2022

2021





Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment



























Consumer Media (A)



$ 1,415

$ 2,499

$ 2,111

$ 2,168

$ 2,763

$ 2,061

$ 3,309 Mobile Services (B)



5,226

4,457

5,640

5,680

5,772

6,356

5,980 Games (C)



5,067

4,900

5,525

5,554

5,797

6,144

6,599 Total net revenue



$ 11,708

$ 11,856

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888































Net Revenue by Product





























Consumer Media





























- Software License (D)



$ 248

$ 1,393

$ 987

$ 854

$ 1,506

$ 841

$ 1,875 - Subscription Services (E)



682

710

742

768

779

793

818 - Product Sales (F)



280

144

163

268

270

330

438 - Advertising & Other (G)



205

252

219

278

208

97

178































Mobile Services





























- Software License (H)



2,005

879

1,531

1,616

1,459

1,931

1,391 - Subscription Services (I)



3,221

3,578

4,109

4,064

4,313

4,425

4,589































Games





























- Subscription Services (J)



2,052

2,116

2,219

2,286

2,361

2,431

2,528 - Product Sales (K)



2,090

1,986

2,377

2,453

2,612

2,830

3,163 - Advertising & Other (L)



925

798

929

815

824

883

908































































Total net revenue



$ 11,708

$ 11,856

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888































Net Revenue by Geography





























United States



$ 7,004

$ 8,237

$ 8,187

$ 8,126

$ 9,227

$ 9,209

$ 9,932 Rest of world



4,704

3,619

5,089

5,276

5,105

5,352

5,956 Total net revenue



$ 11,708

$ 11,856

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888































































Net Revenue by Segment (A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.































Net Revenue by Product





























(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR, and our integrated RealTimes platform. (I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and KONTXT, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games. (L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin (Unaudited)





2022

2021

2022

2021



Q3

Q2

Q3

YTD

YTD



(in thousands) Consumer Media









































Net revenue

$ 1,415

$ 2,499

$ 2,763

$ 6,025

$ 8,133 Cost of revenue

374

432

418

1,194

1,393 Gross profit

1,041

2,067

2,345

4,831

6,740





















Gross margin

74 %

83 %

85 %

80 %

83 %





















Operating expenses

1,371

1,397

1,495

4,240

6,028 Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (330)

$ 670

$ 850

$ 591

$ 712 Depreciation and amortization

13

14

16

43

37





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (317)

$ 684

$ 866

$ 634

$ 749





















Mobile Services









































Net revenue

$ 5,226

$ 4,457

$ 5,772

$ 15,323

$ 18,108 Cost of revenue

1,116

965

1,282

3,126

4,291 Gross profit

4,110

3,492

4,490

12,197

13,817





















Gross margin

79 %

78 %

78 %

80 %

76 %





















Operating expenses

5,950

6,510

5,890

19,126

18,367 Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (1,840)

$ (3,018)

$ (1,400)

$ (6,929)

$ (4,550) Depreciation and amortization

77

104

80

265

243





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,763)

$ (2,914)

$ (1,320)

$ (6,664)

$ (4,307)





















Games









































Net revenue

$ 5,067

$ 4,900

$ 5,797

$ 15,492

$ 18,540 Cost of revenue

1,288

1,300

1,414

3,883

4,671 Gross profit

3,779

3,600

4,383

11,609

13,869





















Gross margin

75 %

73 %

76 %

75 %

75 %





















Operating expenses

3,648

3,826

4,844

11,473

14,791 Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ 131

$ (226)

$ (461)

$ 136

$ (922) Depreciation and amortization

18

61

78

140

235





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 149

$ (165)

$ (383)

$ 276

$ (687)





















Corporate









































Cost of revenue

$ 9

$ 8

$ 5

$ 25

$ 15 Gross profit

(9)

(8)

(5)

(25)

(15)





















Gross margin

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Operating expenses

4,765

2,337

5,443

10,462

13,573 Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (4,774)

$ (2,345)

$ (5,448)

$ (10,487)

$ (13,588) Other income (expense), net

364

268

46

651

105 Foreign currency (gain) loss

(349)

(272)

(47)

(624)

(62) Depreciation and amortization

28

25

29

82

85 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

—

—

(1,040) Restructuring and other charges

118

165

1,017

573

4,906 Stock-based compensation

727

367

2,518

1,789

3,789





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (3,886)

$ (1,792)

$ (1,885)

$ (8,016)

$ (5,805)

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net loss to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited)





2022

2021

2022

2021



Q3

Q2

Q3

YTD

YTD



(in thousands)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to adjusted EBITDA:

































Net loss

$ (6,668)

$ (5,136)

$ (7,668)

$ (17,029)

$ (19,707) Income tax expense

16

60

6

159

133 Interest expense

3

22

27

47

146 Interest income

(7)

(7)

(7)

(21)

(27) Loss on equity and other investments, net

207

410

1,229

806

6,070 Foreign currency (gain) loss

(349)

(272)

(47)

(624)

(62) Depreciation and amortization

136

204

203

530

600 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

—

—

(1,040) Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan

—

—

—

—

(2,897) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

—

—

(1,961) Restructuring and other charges

118

165

1,017

573

4,906 Stock-based compensation

727

367

2,518

1,789

3,789 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ (5,817)

$ (4,187)

$ (2,722)

$ (13,770)

$ (10,050)

RealNetworks Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.