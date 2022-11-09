Dynavax to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

Fireside chat: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:10 a.m. EST

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:05 a.m. EST

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements including statements regarding expected results for an ongoing contractual relationship and expected business results. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "will," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "think," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements in this document include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations as to outcomes relating to ongoing contractual relationships, the timing and potential outcomes of trials, regulatory approvals and product launches. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among other things: risks and uncertainties associated with actual results of our clinical trials; whether and when an improved plague vaccine candidate will be approved for use and launched; whether we can manufacture sufficient quantities of CpG 1018 to support this program; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

