Greenland Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

-3Q22 Net Income Increases 67% Compared to 3Q21

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) (PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) (PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenue was $21.8 million, compared with $23.1 million a year ago.
  • Gross margin was 22.1%, on par with the same period of 2021.
  • Total operating expenses was $2.7 million, 10% lower from a year ago due to improved operating efficiencies.
  • Net income was $2.1 million, an increase of 67% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Transmissions products sold were 31,303 units, slightly higher than 31,050 units last year.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "While we are not immune to the ongoing global supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and lockdowns in China, we made significant progress in the areas that will drive our long-term growth and build value for shareholders. For example, we are firmly on track with our capacity plans for the U.S., and we are seeing an improvement in the supply chain with lower freight costs and speed.  We are also benefitting from the full support of Maryland's local and state level officials after formally opening our new Baltimore facility. They share in our leadership vision of the opportunities for electrification of industrial vehicles and the positive economic impact from job creation, related commerce and positives for the environment.  This represents a significant opportunity for Greenland and the communities we operate in."

"We are also pleased with the additional innovation and further development with our strategic partners of new features for our vehicles that not only differentiate our HEVI brand but add premium value for our customers, including tracking now available with vehicle purchase. This is an essential selling point as operators laser focus on fleet ROI and asset utilization. Overall, we continue to benefit from several Greenland-specific catalysts. We are entering Q4 with a solid backlog and expect our results to more accurately reflect our business fundamentals as we move through 2023 and current headwinds become tailwinds. Longer-term we continue to make steady progress toward our ambitious goals, including the ramping our new U.S. assembly facility. This will serve as a powerful, high visibility showcase for our vehicles, which we expect will drive sales by helping us convert customer interest into orders when they see our innovative vehicles in person."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Our third quarter revenue was negatively impacted by the stronger dollar. Excluding FX impact, our revenue in Chinese RMB actually grew 2% year-over-year.  During Q3, we also improved our operating efficiency by streamlining and simplifying our product lines, which led to a 10% decrease in our operating expenses and contributed to our 67% increase in net income. Looking ahead, we will continue to manage operating expenses closely as we shift our focus towards ramping up HEVI production capacity and deployment capabilities."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

  • Launched Vehicle Tracking System: Greenland selected Cyngn Inc. ("Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving solutions for industrial and commercial applications, as the exclusive supplier of Infinitracker asset tracking systems for the Company's HEVI electric industrial vehicles. The Infinitrackers will enable HEVI vehicle consumers to track their vehicle locations through a simple web portal.
  • Launch of Assembly Site in Baltimore, Maryland: Greenland opened a 54,000 square foot assembly facility in Baltimore, Maryland to support local service, assembly, and distribution of its electric industrial heavy equipment product line. The Company anticipates this facility will be able to produce over 500 units a year and create 4 to 5 dozen green jobs at full capacity.
  • Siemens EV Chargers Compatible with HEVI Products: HEVI electric products has successfully tested compatible with Siemens's EV charging station network at their site in Wendell, NC.  This is the start of a campaign to ensure HEVI compatibility with all major EV charging station providers in the US.
  • Closed $10 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement: Greenland raised $10.0 million via a registered offering and a private placement with Aegis Capital Corp as the placement agent. This transaction significantly strengthen Greenland's balance sheet and the Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $21.8 million, compared with $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. On an RMB basis, total revenues increased by approximately 2% from the third quarter of 2021. The number of transmission products sold was 31,303 units, up 1% from 31,050 units in the third quarter of 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $17.0 million, a decrease of 6% from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange.

Gross profit was $4.8 million, compared with $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. Gross margin was 22.1%, on par with the third quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, a decrease of 10% from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 12.6%, down 60 basis points from 13.2% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to improved operating efficiency.

Income from operations was $2.07 million, an increase of 1% from $2.05 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $2.1 million, an increase of 67% from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to improved operating efficiency, increase in grant income and lower effective tax rate.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.1, compared with $0.09 in the third quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

Greenland Technologies management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 9, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Participant Registration

Investors and analysts interested in participating in Greenland's third quarter 2022 earnings call need to register in advance using the URL provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Pre-Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe16b8fc2914c4c76ba13993c76c2a903

A live and archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of Greenland's website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)

















For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


REVENUES


$

21,786,862



$

23,084,793



$

71,696,324



$

75,899,994


COST OF GOODS SOLD



16,974,566




17,987,363




55,676,893




59,993,008


GROSS PROFIT



4,812,296




5,097,430




16,019,431




15,906,986


Selling expenses



521,865




522,770




1,679,600




1,397,462


General and administrative expenses



1,192,210




1,150,769




3,716,590




2,814,120


Research and development expenses



1,023,443




1,372,215




2,968,572




3,337,056


Total operating expenses


$

2,737,518



$

3,045,754



$

8,364,762



$

7,548,638


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


$

2,074,778



$

2,051,676



$

7,654,669



$

8,358,348


Interest income



12,790




4,737




35,239




14,165


Interest expense



(125,981)




(106,506)




(322,641)




(508,359)


Loss on disposal of property and equipment



(301)




-




(695)




(959)


Other income



655,838




231,466




1,418,580




830,515


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX


$

2,617,124



$

2,181,373



$

8,785,152



$

8,693,710


INCOME TAX



518,931




927,844




1,392,735




1,844,619


NET INCOME


$

2,098,193



$

1,253,529



$

7,392,417



$

6,849,091


LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
   NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



820,229




225,181




2,840,137




911,422


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND
   TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION
   AND SUBSIDIARIES


$

1,277,964



$

1,028,348



$

4,552,280



$

5,937,669


OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



(4,552,121)




(605,515)




(8,253,663)




(29,781)


Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)
   attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding
   Corporation and subsidiaries



(2,974,517)




(433,694)




(5,446,475)




(31,313)


Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)
   attributable to Noncontrolling interest



(1,577,604)




(171,821)




(2,807,188)




1,532


Comprehensive income (loss)



(1,696,553)




594,654




(894,195)




5,906,356


Noncontrolling interest



(757,375)




53,360




32,949




912,954


WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES
   OUTSTANDING:

















Basic and diluted



12,222,387




11,329,530




11,628,243




10,715,132


NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE
   ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE
   COMPANY:

















Basic and diluted



0.10




0.09




0.39




0.55


GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)

















September 30,



December 31,




2022



2021









   ASSETS







   Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

11,306,600



$

11,062,590


Restricted cash



3,720,931




6,738,302


Short Term Investment



12,243,140




2,105,938


Notes receivable



31,606,518




37,551,121


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $774,452 and
   $859,319, respectively



18,344,356




15,915,002


Inventories



21,884,848




25,803,474


Due from related parties-current



35,462,308




39,679,565


Advance to suppliers



676,823




434,893


Prepayments and other current assets



96,323




14,518


Total Current Assets


$

135,341,847



$

139,305,403











Non-current asset









Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



15,503,755




18,957,553


Land use rights, net



3,550,039




4,035,198


Other intangible assets



157,153




-


Deferred tax assets



126,872




141,623


Goodwill



3,890




3,890


Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,748,910




80,682


Other non-current assets



242,866




44,093


Total non-current assets


$

22,333,485



$

23,263,039


TOTAL ASSETS


$

157,675,332



$

162,568,442




September 30,



December 31,



2022



2021













Current Liabilities








Short-term bank loans


$

8,715,822



$

8,760,945

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



33,716,344




42,093,061

Accounts payable



23,954,824




29,064,132

Taxes payables



-




108,058

Customer deposits



196,125




387,919

Due to related parties



1,594,227




3,619,459

Other current liabilities



1,622,362




1,198,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



462,365




33,308

Long-term payables - current



-




197,915

Total current liabilities


$

70,262,069



$

85,463,224









Long-term liabilities








Long-term payables – non-current



-




-

Long term operating lease liabilities



2,293,844




47,614

Other long-term liabilities



1,828,340




2,212,938

Total long-term liabilities


$

4,122,184



$

2,260,552

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

74,384,253



$

87,723,776









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES








EQUITY








Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,579,530 and
   11,329,530 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and
   December 31, 2021.



-




-

Additional paid-in capital



32,955,927




23,759,364

Statutory reserves



3,842,331




3,842,331

Retained earnings



38,220,976




33,668,696

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(4,432,076)




1,014,399

Total shareholders' equity


$

70,587,158



$

62,284,790

Non-controlling interest



12,703,921




12,559,876

TOTAL EQUITY


$

83,291,079



$

74,844,666









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

157,675,332



$

162,568,442

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-reports-third-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301672544.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

