SALUTING HEROES THIS VETERANS DAY: U.S.VETS CELEBRATES THOSE WHO SERVED AND REMINDS AMERICANS OF ITS MISSION TO END VETERAN HOMELESSNESS

Annual 'Make Camo Your Cause' Campaign Launches To #HONORUSVETS

Gala Honors UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer & Mercury Air Group Chair and Navy Vet Joe Czyzyk

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, U.S.VETS , the nation's largest housing and service provider to homeless and at-risk Veterans, will be honoring and showing gratitude for Veterans and their families across the nation. On November 9, U.S.VETS will host its SALUTE Gala to honor those working to end veteran homelessness, particularly in Los Angeles. U.S.VETS is also launching its second annual 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign across the country through the month of November, encouraging Americans to wear the camouflage print this Veterans Day in support of those who served.

Founded in Los Angeles, U.S.VETS is the nation's largest nonprofit with boots on the ground to combat the epidemic of Veteran homelessness. U.S.VETS provides housing and supportive services to more than 25,000 former service members each year—more than half of whom live in Southern California. About 10% are post-9/11 war Vets and nearly half are Vietnam War Veterans. As the largest provider of housing and services to our nation's Veterans, in 2021, U.S.VETS provided Veterans with 332,450 nights of housing; 440,141 meals; 57,782 counseling sessions; and 1,236 job placements. The same year, U.S.VETS helped more than 3,061 Veterans across America move into or retain permanent housing.

Over 37,000 Veterans are homeless in the United States, accounting for approximately 9% of all homeless adults, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. California has the largest number of unsheltered Veterans in America. Close to 4,000 men and women who bravely served our country are living on the streets of Los Angeles County.

U.S.VETS is directly addressing this problem by developing housing to meet the needs of homeless and at-risk Veterans across the country. The nonprofit also provides wraparound services to ensure Veterans and families receive the support they need for housing stability, self-sufficiency and well-being—including mental health services, career programs, case management and life skills training.

U.S.VETS' programs include the Career Development Initiative, Outside the Wire, Women Vets on Point, Vet2Peer and suicide prevention. These programs focus on homeless prevention, jobs and mental health, providing post 9-11 Veterans with the tools to successfully transition to civilian life.

As part of The Veterans Collective, along with partners Century Housing and Thomas Safran & Associates, U.S.VETS is building the nation's largest Veteran housing community, serving 3,000 Veterans and families, on the North campus of the West Los Angeles VA.

"Every day at U.S.VETS, we're creating paths for our nation's heroes to access stable housing, mental health counseling, employment assistance and other support services. We are grateful to every person who is making camo their cause and contributing in any way to the solution. It's going to take all of us to put an end to Veteran homelessness in America. We owe our Veterans nothing less," said Stephen J. Peck, president and CEO of U.S.VETS and a Marine Corps Veteran.

MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE TO #HONORUSVETS

U.S.VETS is also kicking off its second annual 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign, which encourages Americans to wear the camouflage print to show appreciation for Veterans and their service. Last year, U.S.VETS' camo campaign reached millions of households nationwide, and thousands of people across the country participated in transforming what it means to wear camo here at home.

U.S.VETS is leading the effort to make camo print on Veterans Day the official symbol of Veteran support in America. The campaign is led by premium partners City National Bank, Fox Corporation, The Home Depot Foundation and United Talent Agency (UTA). The campaign also seeks to partner with Veteran and military spouse-owned businesses such as Spouse-ly and Call for Fire.

U.S.VETS is calling on all Americans to show their pride and patriotism this Veterans Day by wearing camouflage print to support our Veterans and reaffirm our dedication to ending Veteran homelessness. Supporters are encouraged to wear camouflage on Veterans Day (Friday, November 11, 2022) and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS.

Learn more at: https://usvets.org/make-camo-your-cause/

U.S.VETS SALUTE GALA

Just ahead of Veterans Day, U.S.VETS will honor Veteran advocates, including UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Mercury Air Group Chair Joe Czyzyk with the Judge Harry Pregerson Award on November 9 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event will bring together community leaders, celebrities and musical performers for a special night in tribute to our nation's heroes.

About U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America's Veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help Veterans rebuild and thrive. With 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington, D.C., U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help Veterans and their families across the nation successfully transition to civilian life.

