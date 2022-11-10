Leopard Imaging Receives AS9100D, ISO 9001: 2015, and ISO 14001: 2015 Certifications to Provide Imaging Solutions with High Quality and Effective Environmental Management for Aerospace Customers

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, today announced that the company has obtained the AS9100D certificate to provide imaging solutions for aerospace customers and ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certificate, as well as ISO 14001: 2015 Effective Environmental Management certificate.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has over 14 years of experience of designing and manufacturing cameras for the most well-known technology companies globally. With experienced engineering teams and high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions.

AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard specific to the aerospace, aviation and defense industries. The certification allows Leopard Imaging to work with many of the world's top companies in aerospace, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industries. With AS9100D certification, Leopard Imaging has officially entered the aerospace and aviation supply chain. The certification demonstrates that in R&D, production, and management systems, Leopard Imaging has fully met all the management standards required by the aerospace and aviation industry: systematic, scientific, and standardized.

ISO 9001: 2015 is an internationally recognized standard specifying the requirements for Quality Management Systems. This standard is based on a number of quality management principles that are key to the success of the business. This year Leopard Imaging has again successfully passed the audit.

ISO 14001:2015 specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organization can use to enhance its environmental performance. With this certification, Leopard Imaging successfully manages its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.

With AS9100D, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015 Certifications, IPC, and IATF16949 certification for the automotive industry which acquired last month, Leopard Imaging is confident to provide imaging solutions for customers in automotive, drones, aerospace, aviation, and other most innovative technology industries. The company is going to exhibit at CES 2023 in Las Vegas Convention Center at the North Hall, Booth 10076, January 5th - 8th, 2023.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

