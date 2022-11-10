Sensepass and Sezzle Bring Tap-to-Pay and Buy-Now-Pay-Later Together

Sezzle Partnership Brings Credit-Building and Flexible-Financing to the Sensepass All-in-One Payment Hub

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the digital payments industry, today announced an exciting partnership with Sensepass , an all-in-one solution being used by retailers to offer all digital payments wallets by tap or scan without purchasing hardware.

With this partnership, Sezzle users can shop by tapping their phone on any Sensepass-enabled device and choosing Sezzle.

Dubbed the 'Wallet of Wallets', Sensepass is one, centralized hub that accepts any digital payment the shopper chooses—from credit and debit cards, to platforms like Venmo and Coinbase, and now, Sezzle's payment offering. Sensepass already supports retailers, college bookstores, and the hospitality industry; clients include fashion retailer Kith, Ramsey Outdoor, Town Shop, Laline, and numerous restaurants.

"Even with today's tech, it's a game of chance for shoppers when they reach the register––unsure of which payment methods the retailer will accept. Sensepass tears the wall down between digital payments and wide-spread accessibility." said Moty Arcuschin, CEO, Sensepass.

Sezzle's financing solution skyrocketed in adoption throughout COVID-19. According to studies , the pandemic accelerated the digitization of payments by an unprecedented amount––and while the desire for brick and mortar retail stayed intact, shoppers also came to prefer contactless options to protect their health.

With this partnership, Sezzle users can shop by tapping their phone on any Sensepass enabled device and choosing Sezzle. Sensepass allows Sezzle in-store merchants to bypass Sezzle's virtual card integration to reach shoppers andusers can transact with the merchant directly from their Sezzle account.

"Besides safety, there are different social, financial, and convenience factors that contribute to people's payment preferences, and Sezzle's vision is to leave the choice to the shopper. With its integration with Sensepass, Sezzle's digital payment platform becomes one more accessible option for in-store shoppers." said Charlie Youakim, Sezzle CEO.

"Our goal at Sensepass is to offer retailers the freedom and flexibility to offer all payment methods; an integration with Sezzle brings us one step closer to this," added Arcuschin.

If you're interested in working with Sezzle and Sensepass, please reach out here .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for cart sizes from $35 to $25,000 at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

