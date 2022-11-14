BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo hosted by the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company, opened online on the " CCPIT cloud exhibition platform ".

2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo (PRNewswire)

This exhibition takes Chinese enterprises as the main body, takes the needs of Buyers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region as the core, and uses the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It is expected that more than 15,000 buyers will visit and connect online. Exhibits cover textile and clothing and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, automobiles and spare parts, electromechanical equipment, building materials, high-tech, service trade, e-commerce and other fields. The exhibition also set up 13 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese Brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese Brands; In the "Service Trade" exhibition area, service trade enterprises are preferred, and efforts are made to promote "Chinese services" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" by relying on the accumulated experience in organizing digital exhibitions, and make full use of the platform advantages of the "CCPIT cloud Exhibition" to display China's development achievements, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region, while introducing the business environment in relevant counties, interpreting the relevant free trade agreements and the global economic and trade friction index and other important information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with the theme of textile clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, auto and motorcycle parts, building materials, electromechanical equipment, to help Chinese enterprises further communicate online with politicians and businessmen in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region. The exhibition period of this expo is 10 days and will end on November 23, 2022.

