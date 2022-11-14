Paris Hilton Unveiled New Love Rush Fragrance On Her First Wedding Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Hilton and Parlux LTD. announced the launch of Love Rush, the fragrance Hilton personally created and wore on her wedding day, now available to the public for the first time to coincide with her first wedding anniversary, November 11th.

Love Rush Paris Hilton (PRNewswire)

Love Rush is a bold, striking, yet sentimental, addition to the Rush Collection that radiates romance, elegance and love. The scent encapsulates some of the most luxurious florals, including notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood and vanilla orchid, highlighting the radiance and allure that comes with finding forever love.

"This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day. Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness," states Paris Hilton.

Paris met with Firmenich Perfumer Clement Gavarry to share her highly personal vision for the fragrance she would wear on her wedding day. She brought along her then fiance, now husband, so he could share in the development of her dream wedding fragrance. Gavarry states, "It was important for me to capture the essence of Paris's adoration for her new marriage. I was drawn in by her passion for love, real and unconditional, that I could see in her eyes. I knew instantly that this fragrance needed to represent Paris's love story. I combined celebratory ingredients to capture the essence of perfect love: exciting, sweet and romantic."

THE PACKAGING

Draped in radiant white, Love Rush features a gorgeous white cap in the shape of a sleek dress bodice which leads down into a glittered elegant glass bottle, revealing the heart fluttering fragrance inside.

THE FRAGRANCE: FLORAL

TOP - Italian Bergamot, Mandarin Zest, White Apricot Nectar

HEART - Dahlia Blanche, Lush Gardenia, Tunisian Orange Flower

BASE - Sandalwood, Musks, Vanilla Orchid

Paris recently hosted a long overdue fête to celebrate the launch of her global media company, 11:11 Media, with a full day of events and programming including an evening carnival in "Slivingland," celebrating pop culture, art, music, fashion, love and Paris's love of technology. As part of the day, which also coincided with the one year anniversary of her wedding, Hilton launched Love Rush, her 29th fragrance since 2004. To integrate the fragrance into the carnival, Parlux LTD hosted a fragrance display area for guests to discover and smell the new Love Rush fragrance and play the iconic "Roll a Ball Horse" game, which was reimagined as "Love Rush to the Altar."

On December 1st, Paris Hilton Fragrances marks a beauty industry first when Hilton becomes the first person ever to do a fragrance signing in the metaverse in Roblox to celebrate the launch of Love Rush. This virtual fragrance signing experience starts in the "Tunnel of Love," where the player will have an interactive experience. Players will see images of Hilton's wedding and need to guess the ingredients in the new Love Rush Fragrance before entering Paris's Perfumery where they can meet Paris' avatar to have her sign a bottle of Love Rush.

"As Paris is the "Queen of the Metaverse," we are proud to partner with Paris to create a beauty industry first and do the first ever fragrance signing in the metaverse. This immersive experience is open to Paris's global fans and gives a fun, modern, interactive experience to learn about the new Love Rush fragrance," states Lori Singer, President of Parlux LTD.

AVAILABLE $75, 3.4 fl. oz / 100ml EDP; Exclusively at www.parishiltonfragrances.com

ABOUT PARIS HILTON

In 2004, Hilton launched a perfume line in conjunction with Parlux LTD. Her first fragrance, Paris Hilton for Women, became an international best-seller and was soon followed by a men's fragrance of the same name. The success of her namesake fragrance line has led to a series of men's and women's fragrances that have been launched each year, making her brand one of the top selling celebrity fragrances. Paris Hilton now has 29 perfumes in the Parlux LTD fragrance base. Paris Hilton for Women (2004), Paris Hilton for Men (2004), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Women (2005), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Men (2005), Heiress by Paris Hilton for Women (2006), Heir by Paris Hilton for Men (2006), Can Can by Paris Hilton for Women (2007), Fairy Dust by Paris Hilton for Women (2008), Siren by Paris Hilton for Women (2009), Tease by Paris Hilton for Women (2010), Paris Hilton Passport Collection for Women: Paris Hilton in South Beach, Paris Hilton in Paris, Paris Hilton in Tokyo, Paris Hilton in St. Moritz (2011), Dazzle (2012), Can Can Burlesque (2013), With Love, Paris Hilton (2014), Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition (2015), Paris Hilton Heiress Limited Edition (2015), Gold Rush Paris Hilton (2016), Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton (2017), Can Can Bling Edition (2017), Rosé Rush Paris Hilton (2017), Platinum Rush Paris Hilton (2018), Electrify by Paris Hilton (2019), Pink Rush Paris Hilton (2020), Luxe Rush Paris Hilton (2020), Ruby Rush by Paris Hilton (2022) and Love Rush by Paris Hilton (2022).

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products. It is ranked among the top cosmetic and fragrance companies globally with a brand portfolio that has strong global awareness and marketing penetration. Parlux has been partnering with pop culture icons, fashion designers and lifestyle brands since 1987, bringing their vision to life through fragrance. The brand portfolio includes Eilish, Billie Eilish's debut fragrance, Jessica Simpson, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sean John, Tommy Bahama and Vince Camuto.

Paris Hilton (Photo credit: Jose Villa) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parlux LTD