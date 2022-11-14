SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the close of trading on November 1, 2022, Enovix announced its 2022 third-quarter financial results, which fell significantly below expectations. Specifically, the Company reported a net loss of $23.2 million, or $.15 per share. The Company further stated that recorded revenue was $8k, as opposed to analyst estimates of $0.4M, "which consisted of a modest number of batteries shipped to customers for qualification programs and pre-production end-product builds[,]" and that "[t]he majority of batteries shipped during the quarter were samples that did not generate revenue."

On this news, Enovix's stock price fell $7.46 per share, or 41.47%, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

