Snowflake Lane Returns to Bring More Holiday Cheer to the PNW

Presented by the Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection, the 18th annual nightly parade features toy drummers, dancers, snowfall, beautiful lights, Santa and much more Nov. 25 – Dec. 24

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest's favorite holiday traditions is back! Snowflake Lane, presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, will return with its nightly holiday parade from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Set between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets along Bellevue Way, the free nightly performance at 7 p.m. will feature dazzling lights, vibrant floats, snowfall and a festive production of holiday characters. For more information on Snowflake Lane visit snowflakelane.com.

"Snowflake Lane is one of the community's most cherished traditions of the holiday season," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "We look forward to gathering friends and families to enjoy this memorable holiday experience and spread a little holiday cheer. Additions this year include a new dance troupe called the SnowBelles and a new selection of music bringing even more excitement to our holiday show."

For 30 consecutive nights, The Bellevue Collection is transformed into a winter wonderland with falling snow, a colorful light show, festive floats, sing-along music and the arrival of Santa every night. The annual event is produced locally by Greg Thompson Productions, and performers, who are mostly students, come from all over the Puget Sound to perform nightly as Toy Drummers, JingleBelle dancers, Snow Princesses and more. Snowflake Lane is a must-do activity the whole family will love this holiday season.

The Bellevue Collection's Kemper Freeman was inspired to create Snowflake Lane nearly two decades ago after visiting New York City's Fifth Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile. He was determined to design a one-of-a-kind celebration for the local and regional community to come together and share the joys of the holiday season. Kemper and his family personally provide this gift to the community each year.

In addition to Snowflake Lane, The Bellevue Collection will also offer the following holiday programming:

Santa Photos at Snowflake Lane Factory ( Friday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 24 , Bellevue Square Center Court, Second Level) – Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Make your reservation at bellevuecollection.com/santa.

Bellevue Place Wintergarden Tree Lighting ( Friday, Nov. 25 ) – Following the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music, cocoa and cookies.

Snowflake Lane Getaway Hotel Packages – Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue , and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection Gift Card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or, and receive aBellevue Collection Gift Card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway

Holiday Wishes ( Friday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Dec. 16 ) – Stop by the Holiday Wishing Trees in Bellevue Square's Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how you can support local organizations to help families and children.

Holiday Entertainment – Visit The Bellevue Collection for performances throughout the holiday season. Watch school choirs and orchestras perform in Bellevue Square's Center Court or enjoy live music in the Wintergarden at Hyatt Regency Bellevue. For dates and times, visit Visit The Bellevue Collection for performances throughout the holiday season. Watch school choirs and orchestras perform inCenter Court or enjoy live music in the Wintergarden at Hyatt Regency Bellevue. For dates and times, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday

Holiday Hours – To see the full calendar of holiday hours for Bellevue Square visit To see the full calendar of holiday hours forvisit bellevuecollection.com/holidayhours

To learn more about the parade, holiday hours and more, visit bellevuecollection.com.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants, and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

