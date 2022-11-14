Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes Kuperman Wealth Management, Formerly with Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service, independent partnership, is proud to welcome Roger Kuperman and Kuperman Wealth Management at Steward Partners as its latest advisor partner. Based in Columbia, South Carolina, with approximately $100 million AUM, the firm currently serves multigenerational clients in 26 states.

"Roger Kuperman built a great business by putting his clients first and like many wirehouse advisors concluded that he could do a lot more for them as an independent than he could in the wirehouse environment," said James Gold, Chief Executive Officer of Steward Partners Global Advisory. "We are proud that he elected to bring his experience and intellectual capital into our partnership and look forward to helping Kuperman Wealth Management continue to grow and prosper."

"I spent about two years doing my due diligence before accepting the invitation to join Steward Partners," explained Roger Kuperman, Managing Director, Wealth Manager at Kuperman Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "I was looking to join a high quality, boutique-like operation that still has at its heart a focus on taking care of the client in the best way possible. Steward Partners gives me that freedom and a whole lot more in terms of access to research, compliance, and technology. I feel like I've found the professional home and family that I've been looking for throughout my career."

Roger Kuperman has almost 40 years of wide-ranging industry experience having begun his career in 1984 at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade, where he was one of the youngest traders on the floor. He earned an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in 1995 and was recruited as a financial investment advisor to help Motorola employees manage their financial assets, which he did for approximately two years before joining UBS/Paine Webber in Chicago. In 2004, he and his family moved to South Carolina where he was a Financial Advisor with Wachovia, a Wells Fargo predecessor firm, before joining Morgan Stanley's Columbia office in 2015.

Roger, his wife Faye, and his family are very active in their local community and have led efforts to establish Fragile X Awareness Day in South Carolina to spread awareness of the genetic disorder affecting their daughters, Lauren and Nicole. Roger spent time lobbying in Washington DC to further support research for Fragile X and was appointed Chairman of the South Carolina Development Disabilities Council.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Roger Kuperman as our newest advisor partner," said Jeffrey Gonyo, Managing Director, Senior Divisional President, Southeast, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Kuperman Wealth Management at Steward Partners in Columbia marks our first entry into the South Carolina market. I look forward to working closely with Roger to further expand our footprint as he builds out his team and grows his business."

Steward Partners Global Advisory has been one of the industry's fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, for the third consecutive year, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 last year. Steward Partners also had 15 of its advisors named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

