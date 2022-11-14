Veterans Guardian Awarded Two Military Friendly Employer Designations

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting announced today that it has earned the 2023 Silver Military Friendly Employers Award and the 2023 Military Friendly Spouse Employers Designation.

Veterans Guardian has been recognized with Military Friendly Awards since 2021. The Military Friendly Award is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"We are proud to be selected again for the Military Friendly Employer Designation," said Scott Greenblatt, Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Veterans and their families have been a fundamental part of our organization since the beginning."

From 2019-2022 Veterans Guardian has grown by 622%, with 75% of the staff consisting of veterans, veteran spouses, or active-duty spouses. Since the company's inception, Veterans Guardian has hired 125 veterans, created 170 jobs nationwide, assisted with over 22,500 claim increases and approvals, and served over 40,000 Veterans.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally. They have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. "For these employers, hiring military personnel is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense."

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

