AutoNation Announces Acquisition of Minority Ownership Stake in TrueCar, a Leading Automotive Digital Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced its acquisition of an approximately 6.1% minority ownership stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. AutoNation's decision to invest in TrueCar signals the company's continued commitment to emerging technologies and its constant focus on providing peerless Customer experiences. TrueCar provides an end-to-end, transparent and efficient way for consumers to navigate the car-buying journey.

"We are excited by this announcement from AutoNation, America's leading automotive retailer, as we see their commitment to a great Customer experience as fully aligned with the values of TrueCar and our offerings," said Mike Darrow, TrueCar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our companies believe this opens the door to an opportunity to collaborate on ways to provide a superior digital buying and selling experience for consumers."

"We believe that TrueCar, with its leading digital marketplace, is well positioned to enhance the digital car buying experience and provide personal transportation solutions that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer. We also believe the investment will strengthen the relationship between our companies and provides an opportunity for closer commercial collaboration with TrueCar in the future."

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by its Certified Dealers, TrueCar is building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as it seeks to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit TrueCar's marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in the TrueCar network, who shares the belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow TrueCar on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter . TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, investments, our relationship with TrueCar, Inc. and pending acquisitions, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores, our investments in digital and online capabilities, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, investments, our relationship with TrueCar, Inc. and pending acquisitions, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to develop successfully our digital and online capabilities; our ability to satisfy applicable closing conditions for pending acquisitions; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other parties to, and the economic impacts of, the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

