Bill Payment Assistance Available to Dominion Energy Virginia Customers as Winter Approaches

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With colder temperatures on the way, Dominion Energy Virginia is offering several assistance programs to help customers with their winter heating bills. The winter months typically bring higher energy bills as customers use more electricity to heat their homes.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy) (PRNewswire)

"With higher fuel costs this winter, more of our customers will need assistance with their power bills," said Ed Baine , President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "We're here to help. We have several programs that help our customers with bill payment assistance, free energy efficiency upgrades and extended payment plans. If you or your family need help with your power bill this winter, please contact us so we can assist."

A full list of all Dominion Energy customer assistance options is available here: www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance or by calling: 877-776-2427.

EnergyShare Bill Payment Assistance

Dominion Energy Virginia's EnergyShare program offers up to $600 in bill payment assistance from October 1 through May 31 . The program is not income-based, so anyone needing help to pay their heating bills may qualify for assistance. Individuals 60 and older, military veterans and individuals with a disability may be eligible for additional assistance.

The Virginia Department of Social Services and its partner organizations offer several other bill payment assistance options through the free Virginia 211 service.

EnergyShare Weatherization Programs

Dominion Energy Virginia customers who receive EnergyShare bill payment assistance may be eligible to receive a free home energy assessment and the installation of free energy efficiency upgrades that help save on their energy costs. This fall, Dominion Energy Virginia celebrated the 40th anniversary of the program by providing free energy efficiency upgrades to more than 40 homes in 40 days:

George Cherry , a veteran, and cancer survivor in Chesapeake , received thousands of dollars in weatherization improvements to help his family save money on their power bills.

Charlene Stephens in Henrico received a new roof, insulation, and window improvements for her family's home, which will not only help them save money but also protect several members of the family who suffer from Asthma.

Ron and Lisa Suddarth in Fairfax lived without central heating and cooling for 4 years before EnergyShare replaced their HVAC system this fall.

Carlton Abrams and Lucy Washington in Crozet received a new heating and cooling solution after years of struggling with a patchwork system that could not keep up in the winter.

Extended Payment Plans

Dominion Energy Virginia offers extended payment plans to help customers who've fallen behind on their electric bills. Eligible customers can make 50% down payment on their past due bill and spread the remaining balance over 6 months. Customers may sign-in to their account online or call 877-776-2427 to see if they qualify.

Budget Billing

Dominion Energy's budget billing program helps customers avoid the seasonal fluctuation with their energy bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer's previous 12 months of usage. Customers may sign-in to their account online or call 877-776-2427 to see if they qualify.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy