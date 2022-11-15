BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW IMMUNOASSAY MANUFACTURING FACILITY

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the opening of its new 52,000 square foot state-of-the-art product innovation and manufacturing facility. The expansion more than doubles the operational footprint at Bio-Techne's Wallingford, Connecticut site and provides a five-fold increase in Ella™ immunoassay cartridge production capacity. Ella is an automated multiplexing immunoassay system, that enables rapid and hands-free precision biomarker detection.

With increased laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space, the new facility increases production capacity to 500,000 cartridges per year. This enables Bio-Techne to meet growing global demand for its reproducible immunoassays capable of delivering rapid, precision multiplexing for biomarker analysis. Boasting one of the largest cleanrooms in the region, the new facility increases Bio-Techne's cleanroom space to 9,500 square feet. Following extensive quality validation procedures, the facility is now fully operational.

Ella assays are powered by R&D Systems®, a Bio-Techne brand, the recognized 30-year global leader for high quality antibodies, proteins, and ELISA kits. Ella has a rapidly growing assay menu consisting of over 200 analytes to support research across neuroscience, cell and gene therapy, immunology, oncology and other areas of research activities. Ella, and the family of miniaturized, microfluidic cartridges, delivers precision multiplex immunoassay results, providing a robust solution for simple and reliable biomarker analysis in research and clinical applications.

"We anticipate demand for our Ella assays to continue to grow as researchers have an increasing need for the speed, precision, and efficiency advantages inherent in a hands-free immunoassay workflow," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This expanded immunoassay cartridge capacity positions Bio-Techne to meet current and future global demand for automated, high-quality, extremely sensitive and highly reproducible immunoassays run on our Ella system."

