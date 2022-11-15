Centivo's Virtual Primary Care practice receives NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, announced at HLTH today that its Virtual Primary Care practice has received Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). More than 10,000 practices (with 50,000+ clinicians) are recognized by NCQA, and Centivo's achievement marks one of the first virtual primary care practices to receive PCMH recognition. "NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Recognition shows that Centivo Virtual Primary Care has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time."

NCQA's PCMH Recognition program is the most widely adopted PCMH evaluation program in the country. It was developed to assess whether clinician practices are functioning as medical homes and recognize them for their efforts. The NCQA PCMH standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.

"Being recognized as one of the first virtual Patient-Centered Medical Homes is a proud and exciting moment for all of us here at Centivo and our Virtual Primary Care team," said Dr. Wayne Jenkins, Chief Medical Officer at Centivo. "From the beginning, we have built our virtual capabilities to make the patient experience equivalent to best-in-class advanced primary care. The PCMH recognition is a true honor and validation of our approach and success."

Unlike many virtual care offerings that sit alongside traditional health plans, Centivo's Virtual Primary Care practice is fully integrated into Centivo's core health plan. This integration is important because it allows primary care physicians to coordinate all care, including specialty care, within the network. Additionally, Centivo's hallmark Partnership Plan offers free primary care for all visits whether virtual or in person.

"The key to our success, and PCMH Recognition, is our comprehensive array of virtual primary care services and capabilities that can be accessed in a highly convenient and timely manner," said Dr. Jane Sailer, Centivo's Virtual Care Medical Director. "It has been so rewarding to engage with our patients, get to know them and show them that virtual care can be truly excellent and comprehensive care."

"We've seen first-hand the quality, convenience and valuable guidance provided by Dr. Sailer and her team and we've received great feedback from member colleagues," said Andrew Starling at Starling Automotive, an auto dealership with locations in the Southeast. "Congratulations to the Centivo Virtual Primary Care team in earning this PCMH recognition."

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

