Deltek Announces the 15th Annual Most Valuable Project Award Winners at Deltek ProjectCon 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced the winners of its annual customer awards program – the Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards – during its annual customer conference, Deltek ProjectCon 2022, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee. Since the awards program started, Deltek has recognized some of the most innovative and trailblazing companies in the world. This year, Deltek recognized and celebrated customer and partner achievements across nine categories:

Deltek's 15th Annual Most Valuable Project Award Winners

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency that uses Deltek to power their creative business. This year's winner, OH Partners, is one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in America. OH Partners successfully integrated its work from all stages of the project lifecycle with both Deltek WorkBook and Deltek ConceptShare. With the assistance of their custom Strata Media integration used for agency media buying, OH Partners has decreased manual media invoice data entry by 99% and has increased time entry compliance to 100%.

The Management & IT Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner, COWI, is an engineering and architecture consultancy, co-creating sustainable and beautiful solutions that improve the quality of life for people and the environment. With Deltek Maconomy, COWI has modernized their complex financial project management standards and deployed the solution companywide to directly benefit project managers, line managers and employees to manage their projects easily.

The Construction Award recognizes a firm in the construction industry that is utilizing Deltek to successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Shelby Erectors, is an industry-leading bridge rebar contractor and long-time Deltek ComputerEase customer. Shelby Erectors incorporated innovative technologies that enhanced their diverse workforce. They successfully centralized time entry, streamlined field payroll and project management, and reduced the use of standalone spreadsheet reports.

The Professional Services Award recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Biologics Consulting Group, Inc., is a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm for biologics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Biologics Consulting Group upgraded to Deltek Vantagepoint to further modernize and provide executives with project information to make more informed decisions efficiently. With the addition of proposal tracking, project backlog and pursuit dashboards, the company eliminated the need for administrative support and was able to refocus those efforts on customer outreach for faster pursuit and awarded project tracking.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Deltek Premier Partner, Infotek Consulting LLC, an Attain Capital Company, and customer Applied Insight, were recognized for successfully implementing Deltek Costpoint as its fully integrated ERP system in just three months, meeting their complex business needs. Having a solution that was recognized by the Defense Contract Audit Agency's (DCAA) rigorous auditing was a must-have and provided Applied Insight with increased day-to-day productivity with time tracking, project management and expense management.

The Small to Midsize Business Award recognizes a business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Environmental Works (EWI), Inc., provides organizations across the country with comprehensive environmental services including environmental consulting, site remediation, industrial services, and emergency response. By upgrading to Deltek Vantagepoint, EWI has been able to track and monitor weekly costs of over 1,500 active projects at a single time, and over 6,000 projects annually. The data collection available in Vantagepoint has drastically increased visibility on all projects and completely changed the way EWI determines project success.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large business that leverages Deltek solutions to achieve its global mission. This year's winner, Battelle, applies science and technology to create a safer, healthier, and more secure world. Battelle trusted Deltek Costpoint as its global ERP solution to transform its business strategy and moved to the Cloud to create more agile and efficient processes, from employee payroll to client billing. With Deltek, the company has reduced annual operating costs by $2.4M and saved 13,000 hours supporting their legacy system. Every efficiency gained allows Battelle to further invest in the advancement of community STEM programs that help educate the next generation of scientists and engineers.

The Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Award recognizes an A&E firm that is utilizing Deltek to successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Pierce Engineers, Inc., is a structural engineering firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pierce Engineers upgraded from Deltek Vision to Deltek Vantagepoint which helped give them deeper insights into monthly project revenue estimates. With Deltek, Pierce Engineers was able to expand their business and increase their year-to-date revenue by 58%.

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek to successfully execute business with federal, state or local governments. This year's winner, Qarbon Aerospace, is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies, with products installed on the most advanced commercial and military aircraft, and spacecraft. Qarbon Aerospace used Deltek Costpoint to consolidate and move all previous business systems to Deltek Costpoint and Deltek + TIP Technologies while leveraging 90% out of the box functionality in a GCCM (GovCon Cloud Moderate) environment. They successfully consolidated and simplified their tools and processes leading to improvements in quality and production engineering with an expedited Deltek implementation timeline.

"I am thrilled to highlight some of the best customer and partner projects nominated for this year's MVP Awards. We are pleased to announce such an esteemed group of winners as part of our annual Most Valuable Project awards program, and we are extremely humbled to be part of their journey," said Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer. "This year we had a record number of nominations from companies ranging in size from 50 employees to over 7,000 – that have come from as close as Deltek's own backyard in the D.C. area to Denmark. On behalf of everyone at Deltek, we're delighted to recognize such an outstanding group of nominees and winners on an exceptional year!"

