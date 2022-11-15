Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Novel and Expansive Hematology/Oncology Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

The institution's latest advancements in the treatment of blood cancers will be unveiled in numerous scheduled presentations, including several oral presentations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present a wide-ranging scope of new hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana (and virtually) from December 10-13, 2022. A total of 24 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding and treatment of such blood cancers as lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

"We have a passionate team of world-class cancer specialists and researchers that is dedicated to transforming cancer care by developing novel strategies and medical advancements, including participation in close to 100 clinical trials throughout our system, all with the single goal of helping those facing a diagnosis of a blood cancer to live longer and live better," said Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, Chief of Blood Disorders at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health. "The remarkable breadth of our faculty's contribution to their fields being presented at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition affirms the strong foundation of clinical excellence, discovery and innovation that defines Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health as a leader in New Jersey, nationally, and globally in this new era of cancer treatment," added Dr. Matasar, who oversees the Sections of Hematologic Malignancies, Transplant and Cell Therapy, and Benign Hematology, and is also Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following oral presentations:

Development and validation of the a dvanced-Stage H odgkin Lymphoma I nternational P rognostication I ndex (A-HIPI). This state-of-the-art model to predict progression-free and overall survival in adults with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma by five years uses comprehensive individual patient data from international clinical trials and large prospective registries that were standardized, normalized and harmonized as part of the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium, an outpatient setting.

Data from a multicenter phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Polatuzumab vedotin (Pola) combined with rituximab, ifosfamide, carboplatin and etoposide (RICE) as second line treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in patients who relapse > 1 year after frontline treatment. Pola is an antibody-drug conjugate that is safe and effective when combined with chemotherapy in frontline and relapsed, transplant-ineligible DLBCL patients.

Updated results, after a median follow up of 27 months, from a phase 2 study in which Mosunetuzumab (Mosun), a T-cell engaging bispecific monoclonal antibody (Bi-mAb), demonstrated a high rate of complete response with a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who had received ≥2 prior therapies. Mosun, the first Bi-mAb approved for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, is a fixed-duration treatment that can be administered in an outpatient setting.

