The Smilist Expands to Connecticut

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") is pleased to announce its expansion into the state of Connecticut with its first partner, Dr. Daniel Tseng of Danbury Dental Group. Dr. Tseng has been practicing and caring for the Danbury community for over 20 years.

"Dr. Tseng has built a thriving practice centered on the patient experience and the delivery of comprehensive dental care in a modern, state-of-the-art office. We're thrilled to welcome Danbury Dental Group as our first partner in Connecticut," says Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer.

"When evaluating partners for the next phase of my career, I was looking for an organization and a team that aligned with my values, offered clinical autonomy and provided world-class support services," relates Dr. Tseng. "The Smilist checked all of the boxes. I look forward to the future as a partner of The Smilist."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast, supporting dental offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com.

