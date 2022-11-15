State Employees Credit Union Supports Children's Miracle Network Fundraiser Brings in $100,000 for Children's Charity

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State Employees Credit Union is pleased to continue its support of Children's Miracle Network for the 5th annual fall fundraiser and Cars for Kids car show. During the month of October, State ECU encouraged members and employees to raise critical funds to help sick kids have a more positive experience as they heal by asking for member donations at their branches, gift basket raffles, and through a match program for every auto loan that was financed at State ECU this summer. State ECU donated $1 for every $1,000 financed May through August.

This year, the initiative raised $100,000 to support an important resource for children, The Connected Academy. The Connected Academy is an on-site learning program at University of New Mexico Children's Hospital that allows children in the hospital to keep up with their studies and return to their local schools when their health improves.

"We welcomed back the community for our Cars for Kids Car Show on October 22. This day of music and classic cars, with entertainment, food, and a kids' zone, was a fun way to bring the community together to support the Children's Miracle Network on a beautiful fall day in Santa Fe," says Andy Ramos, State ECU President and CEO. "We thank everyone for their five years of continued support and dedication to this organization that provides such a vital service in the community. Every single donation, large and small, helps make a difference for children right here in New Mexico."

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network has been raising funds and awareness for sick and injured kids since 1983. Each year, 170 member hospitals provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

About State Employees Credit Union

State ECU's purpose since we opened our doors more than 60 years ago is to be here for our members and help them feel confident and secure about their finances. As a not-for-profit credit union, we pour earnings back into the credit union to provide better rates, products, and services for you. In 2016 we expanded our field of membership beyond "state employees" to allow many more New Mexicans the opportunity to experience our mission of providing friendly, personalized financial services. We're from the same place you are—from the heart. Visit https://www.secunm.org/

For more information, call 800-983-7328 or visit https://www.secunm.org/.

Contact: Kyle Moore

800-983-7328, kylemoore@secunm.org

