Voyage Foods Announces Launch into Physical Retail Nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods , the company recreating foods that face a range of environmental challenges using food science, proprietary technology, and natural ingredients, announced today its national in-store retail launch across major grocers including Sprouts Farmers Market , Fairway Market , Gourmet Garage , Mar-Val Food Stores , and Nugget Markets .

Voyage Foods' Peanut-Free Spread (PRNewswire)

Voyage Foods' nationwide retail debut furthers the brand's mission of securing the future of our favorite foods and proves key buy-in from respected retailers. Sprouts Farmers Market will debut Voyage's Peanut-Free Spread as part of its Forager Program in November 2022.

Many of our favorite foods face uncertain futures for a range of health, environmental and humanitarian reasons. These issues are further compounded by the fact that grocery inflation is at an all-time high in 40+ years, with 95% of US households changing their purchasing habits to account for increasing prices. Voyage Foods' products are made to be enjoyed by consumers looking for more accessible, sustainable, and cost-efficient foods that are better for people and the planet, without compromising on taste.

Voyage Foods' physical retail launch begins with its Peanut-Free Spread , a roasted seed spread that offers the same rich flavor people love from traditional peanut butter, just without the nuts. With food allergies on the rise and 85 million Americans altogether avoiding the top 9 allergens in the foods they buy, Voyage's Peanut-Free Spread meets consumers where they are so they can safely and affordably enjoy the taste they know and love.

"Consumers are currently facing many challenges when shopping for groceries due to supply chain constraints, climate change, allergens on the rise and increasing inflation. As a mission-driven food manufacturer, we recognize the deep-rooted value that food holds in consumers' lives and we have a unique opportunity to ensure people can continue enjoying the foods they love," said Adam Maxwell, CEO & Founder of Voyage Foods. "As we continue to increase our distribution and retail footprint, we're continuing to tell the story of how our products support, honor and uphold the traditions we have around what and how we eat – especially when those traditions are threatened by external forces. We're excited to work with retailers nationwide and introduce our Peanut-Free Spread to the masses."

Voyage Foods' Peanut-Free Spread will debut on shelves at 350+ Sprouts Farmers Market locations at an introductory price of $3.99 per 16oz jar, and at other retailers starting at $4.99.

"Voyage Foods' products are the answer to rising consumer demand for foods that address changing environmental and health needs, while still performing on taste," said Chris Vogel, Category Manager of Sprouts. "We're excited to offer Voyage's Peanut-Free Spread to families living with food allergies and looking for more variety on the shelves."

About Voyage Foods' Peanut-Free Spread:

Gluten-free, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and utterly delicious

Packs the same rich flavor you know and love from regular peanut butter - without any of the top 9 food allergens

Made with upcycled grape seed, resulting in less food waste

Offers a good source of protein and more essential nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium and vitamins D & E

Safe for everyone to enjoy - at home, in schools, wherever you go

Media Contact

Voyage Foods: media@voyagefoods.com

About Voyage Foods

Voyage Foods is securing the future of beloved foods. As many of our favorite foods, such as peanut butter, chocolate, and coffee, face uncertain futures for a range of health, environmental and social reasons, Voyage Foods has the ability to analyze and archive these flavor profiles to be enjoyed for years to come. Through proprietary technology, food science, and sourcing of real, wholesome, and sustainable ingredients, Voyage Foods creates new foods that taste and look just like those we love and aren't constrained by global environmental issues. Voyage's first three platforms: Peanut-Free Spread, Cocoa-Free Chocolate, and Bean-Free Coffee. Headquartered in CA, visit www.VoyageFoods.com

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Voyage Foods logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyage Foods