XT.COM Lists FND in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FND on its platform in the Main Zone and the FND/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-15 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit FND for trading at 2022-11-14 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for FND will open at 2022-11-16 10:00 (UTC)

About FND token

FND is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and the native token of Rare Find. FND tokens are used to contribute to crowdfunding and charity projects as well as to reward contributing users with FND tokens. All of the raised FND tokens as revenue are staked as a security, safely deposited onto the dapp to avoid rugpulls and to ensure liquidity is properly maintained for the concerning project/charity based on the vesting schedule chosen. The locked funds in FND tokens are then unlocked based on the spending schedule of each project/charity involved until all incentives have been properly and timely delivered to the involved contributors.

About Rare Find (Rare FND)

Rare FND is a non-profit organization aiming to make crowdfunding easier for charities and crowdfunding projects by rewarding the initiator of the project. Unlike other crowdfunding applications, Rare Find involves participation and NFT rewards. Rare FND made this possible through an innovative method to auction NFTs using fractionalization technology (dividing NFT ownership into smaller fractions).

The platform is suitable for charities and start-ups as crowdfunding is a reward-based feature and benefits both parties. While assisting charities and start-ups in meeting their objectives, Rare FND ensures that all contributors are rewarded even if the crowdfunding campaign is deemed unsuccessful.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both FND and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in FND trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://rarefnd.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rare_fnd

Telegram: https://t.me/RareFnd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therat.finance/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rare-antiquities-token/

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com