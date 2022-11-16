155 North Wacker in Chicago Announces SmartScore Platinum Certification with the Assistance from Cohesion Smart Building Technology

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 155 North Wacker announces earning SmartScore Platinum certification - the highest level of this worldwide standard from WiredScore. This achievement ensures the building is set up to meet the expectations of today's tenants and has been future-proofed to implement the user stories of tomorrow.

"The real estate industry is in a transformative state and those seeing opportunities outperform the competition."

This is the second building managed by The John Buck Company (JBC) to earn this distinction. Their Chicago corporate headquarters, 151 North Franklin, made history as the first building in North America to achieve the highest level in both Wired and SmartScore Platinum in 2021.

"155 North Wacker is a 13-year-old building and can outperform and stand among any new, ground-up projects in the city," said Nick Covello, Chief Information Officer at JBC. "This building is a true showcase of our commitment to quality and workmanship in creating the smartest, most sustainable, safe, healthy, and highly connected buildings. It's a true embodiment of The John Buck Company's vision."

JBC and the teams at 155 North Wacker (155) and 151 North Franklin (151) collaborated with Chicago-native, WiredScore Accredited Solution, Cohesion, to ensure these important certifications were achieved and tracked as easily and efficiently as possible.

"Cohesion is the only SaaS platform that builds long-term resilience through data-driven optimizations for both human and system actions," said Thru Shivakumar, CEO and Co-founder of Cohesion. "The real estate industry is in a transformative state and those owners and operators seeing opportunities rather than challenges really shine and outperform the competition through data and ESG strategies."

Cohesion offers cutting-edge smart building technology that streamlines digital operations and offers the only parking-to-desk touchless access control experience within a single mobile keycard. With the industry's largest library of certified integrations, the technology gathers and contextualizes building data into a unified cloud-based platform, producing invaluable building data and insights that are secure and only accessible to authorized personnel. The software is designed to be tech-agnostic and customizable to any third-party building system, sensors and IoT, with the unique ability to scale throughout portfolios.

SmartScore champions cutting-edge technology in real estate to provide a global standard. It identifies best-in-class smart buildings that deliver an exceptional user experience, drive cost efficiency, meet high standards of sustainability, and are fully future-proof. The certification provides clarity on what constitutes a smart building, guidance on how to achieve the status, and proof of the value it adds to your asset and ESG commitments. By selecting tech that won't become obsolete, SmartScore helps to avoid expensive retrofits down the line.

For decades, JBC has incorporated ESG principles throughout its operations to further develop buildings, neighborhoods, and surrounding communities by investing in performing architecture and technology that supports and attracts tenants while easily adapting to environmental and technological changes. Cohesion is the only smart building technology that comprehensively integrates ESG data per building into automated ESG reports for standalone assets to entire portfolios. Both buildings (151 and 155) receive these reports to make ESG data collection, reporting and disclosure a simple and easy process.

"ESG is a commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and a greater positive impact on our people," said Shivakumar. "Doing so in a measurable, sustainable way improves business outcomes and raises asset value."

CONTACT: Jennifer Okray, jokray@cohesionib.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohesion