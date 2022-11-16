BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions continued to impact the macro environment in China and SEA, weighing heavily on the logistics industry. Amid the challenging landscape, we delivered good progress in our core business lines. BEST Freight's growth momentum picked up, showing volume increase both quarter over quarter and year over year. BEST Supply Chain Management ("SCM") delivered strong top line and bottom line results compared with the same quarter last year.

"In the third quarter of 2022, total Freight volume increased by 4.1% year over year. Its revenue increased by 9.7% and gross loss narrowed by 58.3% compared with the second quarter of 2022. BEST SCM achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 15.2% and its gross margin reached 7.2%, up 3.5 percentage points from the same quarter last year, narrowing SCM's net loss by 64.3%.

"Southeast Asia market remained challenging in the third quarter. While continuing to improve service quality and efficiency, we focused on expanding small and medium enterprise customer coverage to reduce customer concentration. We also continued to synergize with SCM and Freight in developing cross-border and supply chain business in the region. Despite the challenging environment, we remain bullish on long-term growth opportunities in SEA markets.

"Our efforts in cost reduction and service quality improvement across our business lines have helped us weather the storm. The measures we have taken make our ecosystem stronger and more resilient. Moving forward, we are confident that BEST's strength in technology, domestic and global supply chain management as well as logistics capabilities will allow us to capture growth opportunities and create long-term value," concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Despite the headwinds, our third quarter performance was encouraging. Our total revenue for the quarter, excluding UCargo and Capital, decreased slightly by 2.3% year over year but we significantly narrowed our non-GAAP net loss by 16.0%, excluding the one-off gain recognized on selling assets in the third quarter of 2021. We maintained a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3.3 billion after repurchasing an aggregate principal amount of RMB746.5 million of existing Convertible Senior Notes. Our net cash position was RMB1.1 billion at the end of the quarter. We believe we are well positioned for sustainable growth and profitability as we drive long-term value for our customers through our Freight, integrated Supply Chain Management and Global logistics solutions."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ([1])

For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022: ([2])

Revenue was RMB2,029.1 million ( US$285.3 million ), compared with RMB2,824.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower Global parcel volume. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB0.4 million ( US$0.06 million ), compared with RMB729.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Gross Loss was RMB39.0 million ( US$5.5 million ), compared with RMB108.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross loss was primarily due to improved gross margin from BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain business lines. Gross Loss Margin was 1.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with a Gross Loss Margin of 3.9% in the same period of 2021.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB378.9 million ( US$53.3 million ), compared with RMB191.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([3] ) ([4]) was RMB363.0 million ( US$51.0 million ), compared with RMB223.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the one-off gain of RMB208.9 million recognized on selling assets in the third quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net loss has narrowed by RMB69.3 million year over year.

Diluted loss per ADS ([5]) from continuing operations was RMB4.40 (US$0.62) , compared with a loss of RMB2.30 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB4.20 (US$0.59) , compared with a loss of RMB2.71 in the third quarter of 2021.

EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB335.9 million ( US$47.2 million ), compared with negative RMB116.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB320.0 million ( US$45.0 million ), compared with negative RMB148.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([7])

BEST Freight – In the third quarter of 2022, Freight's volume increased by 4.1% year over year, while its revenue increased by 9.7% to RMB1,325.8 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. The Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.1% of total volume in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year. Freight's net loss decreased by 36.8% or RMB81.0 million compared with the same quarter of 2021 as we continued to reduce expenses and improve operating efficiency.

BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.

BEST Supply Chain Management – In the third quarter of 2022, BEST SCM continued to terminate low margin legacy accounts and penetrate new markets with better unit economics. Its distribution volume increased by 84.5% but total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 14.8% year over year. The total revenue for SCM in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 15.2% to RMB461.5 million year over year, and gross margin improved by 3.5 percentage points to 7.2%, narrowing SCM's net loss by RMB17.4 million, or 64.3%.

BEST Global – The market in SEA remained challenging in the third quarter of 2022. Along with the relaxed COVID-19 pandemic control measures in the region, there was a noticeable shift in consumer consumption activities from online to offline, which negatively impacted the e-commerce logistics industry. Meanwhile, some major e-commerce platforms increased reliance on their own logistics capabilities and gradually reduced their reliance on third-party logistics service providers. As a result, Global's parcel volume decreased by 27.1% year over year to 27.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, parcel volumes in Vietnam and Singapore increased by 34.4% and 23.5%, and their revenues increased by 42.3% and 45.2%, respectively.

Others

As part of its Strategic Refocusing Program, the Company continued to wind down the Capital business line in the third quarter of 2022 and expects the wind down to be substantially completed by the end of 2022.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30, 2022

2021 vs

2020

2022 vs

2021









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,464

2,427 2,527

-1.5 %

4.1 % Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 102,171 103,638 88,288

1.4 % -14.8 % Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 20,754

37,082

27,044

78.7 %

-27.1 %























FINANCIAL RESULTS ([8])

For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Total Freight 2,088,228 73.9 %

1,325,833 186,383 65.3 %

(36.5 %) -Freight 1,358,305 48.1 %

1,325,401 186,322 65.3 %

(2.4 %) -Legacy UCargo 729,923 25.8 %

432 61 0.0 %

(99.9 %) Supply Chain

Management 400,551 14.2 %

461,527 64,880 22.7 %

15.2 % Global 298,267 10.6 %

211,347 29,711 10.4 %

(29.1 %) Others([9]) 37,046 1.3 %

30,417 4,276 1.6 %

(17.9 %) Total Revenue 2,824,092 100.0 %

2,029,124 285,250 100.0 %

(28.1 %)

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,325.8 million ( US$186.4 million ) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,088.2 million in the same period last year, of which, RMB0.4 million and RMB729.9 million were from the legacy UCargo business line, respectively. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 2.4% year over year, primarily due to a 6.1% decrease in average selling price per tonne.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 15.2% year over year to RMB461.5 million ( US$64.9 million ) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB400.6 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to newly signed customers with high unit economics following our customer structure optimization strategy, as well as improved service capability.

Global Service Revenue decreased by 29.1% year over year to RMB211.3 million ( US$29.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB298.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased parcel volume in Thailand and Malaysia . E-commerce businesses in SEA were impacted by the shift in consumer consumption activities from online to offline and some major e-commerce platforms reduced their reliance on services. However, we continued focusing on expanding our franchisee network and improving service quality, and as a result, revenues in Vietnam and Singapore achieved year-over-year increases of 42.3% and 45.2%, respectively.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (2,197,843) 105.2 %

(1,365,074) (191,899) 103.0 %

(2.2 %) Supply Chain

Management (385,443) 96.2 %

(428,190) (60,194) 92.8 %

(3.4 %) Global (318,420) 106.8 %

(255,341) (35,895) 120.8 %

14.0 % Others (31,281) 84.4 %

(19,469) (2,737) 64.0 %

(20.4 %) Total Cost of Revenue (2,932,987) 103.9 %

(2,068,074) (290,725) 101.9 %

(2.0%）

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,365.1 million ( US$191.9 million ), or 103.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 2.2% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to improved operational efficiency and effective cost control measures.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB428.2 million ( US$60.2 million ), or 92.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 3.4% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to effective cost control measures and customer structure optimization.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB255.3 million ( US$35.9 million ), or 120.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 14.0% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB19.5 million ( US$2.7 million ), or 64.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 20.4% year-over-year decrease.

Gross loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a gross loss of RMB108.9 million in the third quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 1.9%, compared with negative 3.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB275.2 million (US$38.7 million), or 13.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB274.8 million, or 9.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2021.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB39.6 million (US$5.6 million), or 2.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB42.3 million, or 1.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced headcounts.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.09 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB13.9 million (US$2.0 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB378.9 million (US$53.3 million), compared with RMB191.6 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB363.0 million (US$51.0 million), compared with RMB223.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4.40 (US$0.62), compared with a loss of RMB2.30 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4.20 (US$0.59), compared with a loss of RMB2.71 in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was negative RMB320.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared with negative RMB148.4 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was negative 15.8%, compared with negative 5.3% in the same period of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.3 billion (US$468.4 million), compared with RMB2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. In September 2022, the Company bought back an aggregate principal amount of US$105.1 million (RMB746.5 million) of its existing 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB48.1 million (US$6.8 million) or 2.4% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with CAPEX of RMB11.8 million, or 0.4% of total revenue, in the same period of 2021.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of November 8, 2022, the Company had approximately 393.0 million ordinary shares outstanding([10]). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to the uncertainties relating to the macro environment, the Company is not providing any financial guidance or revenue outlook at this time. BEST is driving each of its business units toward a speedy recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions ease.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022 (9:00 am Beijing Time on November 17, 2022), to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2022.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong : 800-963976 or +852-5808-1995

Mainland China : 4001-206115

International : +1-412-317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number : 4725664

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 23, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-877-344-7529

International : +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code : 8040204

Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a corporate presentation will be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue











Freight 2,088,228 1,325,833 186,383 6,390,417 3,627,082 509,887 -Freight 1,358,305 1,325,401 186,322 3,931,359 3,607,081 507,075 -Legacy UCargo 729,923 432 61 2,459,058 20,001 2,812 Supply Chain Management 400,551 461,527 64,880 1,327,767 1,321,473 185,770 Global 298,267 211,347 29,711 863,291 721,227 101,388 Others 37,046 30,417 4,276 119,507 92,895 13,059 Total Revenue 2,824,092 2,029,124 285,250 8,700,982 5,762,677 810,104 Cost of Revenue











Freight (2,197,843) (1,365,074) (191,899) (6,435,898) (3,837,911) (539,525) Supply Chain Management (385,443) (428,190) (60,194) (1,245,479) (1,233,307) (173,376) Global (318,420) (255,341) (35,895) (912,119) (817,573) (114,933) Others (31,281) (19,469) (2,737) (78,464) (78,967) (11,101) Total Cost of Revenue (2,932,987) (2,068,074) (290,725) (8,671,960) (5,967,758) (838,934) Gross Loss/(Profit) (108,895) (38,950) (5,476) 29,022 (205,081) (28,830) Selling Expenses (67,327) (62,241) (8,750) (187,198) (183,297) (25,767) General and Administrative

Expenses (207,505) (212,921) (29,932) (599,726) (680,607) (95,678) Research and Development

Expenses (42,259) (39,632) (5,571) (129,910) (114,934) (16,157) Other operating income/(loss), net 7,688 (14,185) (1,994) 148,230 105,430 14,821 Loss from Operations (418,298) (367,929) (51,723) (739,582) (1,078,489) (151,612) Interest Income 7,562 19,981 2,809 31,923 61,153 8,597 Interest Expense (39,924) (20,569) (2,892) (113,441) (72,729) (10,224) Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss) 1,081 (98,628) (13,865) 370 (201,048) (28,263) Other Income 268,106 2,657 374 314,366 23,765 3,341 Other Expense (9,107) (464) (65) (20,596) 19,578 2,752 Gain on changes in the fair value of

derivative assets/liabilities - 86,108 12,105 - 149,196 20,974 Loss before Income Tax and

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (190,580) (378,844) (53,257) (526,960) (1,098,574) (154,435) Income Tax Expense (1,051) (93) (13) (2,698) (405) (57) Loss before Share of Net loss

of Equity Investees (191,631) (378,937) (53,270) (529,658) (1,098,979) (154,492) Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees (16) - - (58) - - Net Loss from continuing operations (191,647) (378,937) (53,270) (529,716) (1,098,979) (154,492) Net loss from discontinued operations (459,188) (8,904) (1,252) (1,205,911) (6,677) (939) Net Loss (650,835) (387,841) (54,522) (1,735,627) (1,105,656) (155,431) Net Loss from continuing

operations attributable to non-

controlling interests (12,623) (33,248) (4,674) (23,552) (83,382) (11,722) Net Loss attributable to BEST

Inc. (638,212) (354,593) (49,848) (1,712,075) (1,022,274) (143,709)

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)





As of December 31,2021

As of September 30, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,571,745

767,359 107,874 Restricted Cash 675,159

251,152 35,306 Accounts and Notes Receivables 827,631

821,680 115,510 Inventories 25,622

20,820 2,927 Prepayments and Other Current

Assets 1,172,472

922,893 129,738 Short‑term Investments 147,359

836,802 117,636 Amounts Due from Related Parties 125,198

59,575 8,375 Lease Rental Receivables 298,364

74,127 10,421 Total Current Assets 6,843,550

3,754,408 527,786 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 762,642

757,470 106,483 Intangible Assets, Net 55,684

70,233 9,873 Long‑term Investments 219,171

189,171 26,593 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,610 Non‑current Deposits 92,866

41,473 5,830 Other Non‑current Assets 111,640

75,626 10,631 Restricted Cash 1,069,244

1,476,649 207,584 Lease Rental Receivables 235,429

71,534 10,056 Operating Lease Right-of-use

Assets 1,899,522

1,709,283 240,287 Total non‑current Assets 4,500,333

4,445,574 624,949 Total Assets 11,343,883

8,199,982 1,152,735 Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 287,814

110,539 15,539 Convertible Senior Notes held by

related parties 633,475

1,065,224 149,747 Convertible Senior Notes held by

third parties 633,475

78 11 Short‑term Bank Loans 530,495

126,288 17,753 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,353,150

1,533,502 215,576 Income Tax Payable 587

1,543 217 Customer Advances and Deposits

and Deferred Revenue 298,353

260,099 36,564 Accrued Expenses and Other

Liabilities 1,591,639

1,143,195 160,708 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,851

1,872 263 Operating Lease Liabilities 518,248

501,296 70,471 Amounts Due to Related Parties 2,763

12,443 1,749 Total Current Liabilities 5,851,850

4,756,079 668,599











Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 955,097

- - Long-term borrowings 67,080

15,828 2,225 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,456,843

1,273,950 179,089 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,121

1,428 201 Other Non‑current Liabilities 24,261

27,913 3,924 Long-term Bank Loans 769,767

944,808 132,819 Total Non‑current Liabilities 3,275,169

2,263,927 318,258 Total Liabilities 9,127,019

7,020,006 986,857 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 26,972 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 26,972 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,653 Treasury Shares (113,031)

- - Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,522,173

19,465,841 2,736,465 Statutory reserves 167

- - Accumulated Deficit (17,471,716)

(18,550,280) (2,607,757) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 107,379

118,635 16,677 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 2,070,960

1,060,184 149,038 Non-controlling Interests (45,961)

(72,073) (10,132) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,024,999

988,111 138,906 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity

and Shareholders' Equity 11,343,883

8,199,982 1,152,735

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing

operating activities (236,492) (250,375) (35,197)

(382,503) (809,772) (113,836) Net cash used in discontinued

operating activities (921,754) (7,917) (1,113)

(1,525,286) (66,174) (9,303) Net cash used in operating

activities (1,158,246) (258,292) (36,310)

(1,907,789) (875,946) (123,139) Net cash generated from/(used

in) continuing investing

activities 1,159,859 891,756 125,361

1,753,752 (88,780) (12,480) Net cash used in discontinued

Investing activities (104,948) - -

(350,688) - - Net cash generated

from/(used in) investing

activities 1,054,911 891,756 125,361

1,403,064 (88,780) (12,480) Net cash (used in)/generated

from continuing financing

activities 353,528 (982,052) (138,055)

508,734 (1,948,848) (273,965) Net cash used in discontinued

financing activities (294,139) - -

(807,259) - - Net cash used in financing

activities 59,389 (982,052) (138,055)

(298,525) (1,948,848) (273,965) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash

and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash 3,895 44,482 6,253

(26,520) 92,586 13,016 Net decrease in Cash and

Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash (40,051) (304,106) (42,751)

(829,770) (2,820,988) (396,568) Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period 3,419,402 2,799,266 393,515

4,209,121 5,316,148 747,332 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at End

of Period 3,379,351 2,495,160 350,764

3,379,351 2,495,160 350,764 Less: Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash held for sales at end of

the Period 511,696 - -

511,696 - - Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash from

continuing operations at

End of Period 2,867,655 2,495,160 350,764

2,867,655 2,495,160 350,764



















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([11]) Total Net Loss (138,749) (9,664) (110,426) (48,601) (71,497) (378,937) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,417 8,397 6,531 1,976 6,025 42,346 Interest Expense - - - - 20,569 20,569 Income Tax Expense - (22) - 115 - 93 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (19,981) (19,981) EBITDA (119,332) (1,289) (103,895) (46,510) （64,884） (335,910) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,511 1,314 1,354 23 10,694 15,896 Adjusted EBITDA (116,821) 25 (102,541) (46,487) (54,190) (320,014) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin -8.8 % 0.0 % -48.5 % -152.8 % - -15.8 %







Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Income/(Loss) (219,708) (27,069) (68,869) (25,181) 149,180 (191,647) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 20,767 9,055 4,981 397 6,363 41,563 Interest Expense - - - - 39,924 39,924 Income Tax Expense - (130) - 1,182 (1) 1,051 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (7,562) (7,562) EBITDA (198,941) (18,144) (63,888) (23,602) 187,904 (116,671) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 3,459 2,160 2,068 171 19,038 26,896 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - (58,643) (58,643) Adjusted EBITDA (195,482) (15,984) (61,820) (23,431) 148,299 148,418 Adjusted EBITDA

Margin -9.4 % -4.0 % -20.7 % -63.2 % - -5.3 %

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:

Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (138,749) (9,664) (110,426) (48,601) (71,497) (378,937) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,511 1,314 1,354 23 10,694 15,896 Non-GAAP Net

Loss (136,238) (8,350) (109,072) (48,578) (60,803) (363,041) Non-GAAP Net

Loss/Margin -10.3 % -1.8 % -51.6 % -159.7 % - -17.9 %









Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Income/(Loss) (219,708) (27,069) (68,869) (25,181) 149,180 (191,647) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 3,459 2,160 2,068 171 19,038 26,896 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - (58,643) (58,643) Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income (216,249) (24,909) (66,801) (25,010) 109,575 (223,394) Non-GAAP Net

(Loss)/Income

Margin -10.4 % -6.2 % -22.4 % -67.5 % - -7.9 %

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2022 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (345,689) (48,596)

(1,015,597) (142,770) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 15,896 2,234

56,518 7,945 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (329,793) (46,362)

(959,079) (134,825) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 392,842,492 392,842,492

388,632,377 388,632,377 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 392,842,492 392,842,492

388,632,377 388,632,377 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.88) (0.12)

(2.61) (0.37) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.04 0.00

0.14 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.84) (0.12)

(2.47) (0.35)











Diluted loss per ADS (4.40) (0.62)

(13.07) (1.84) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.20 0.03

0.73 0.11 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (4.20) (0.59)

(12.34) (1.73)

([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. ([2]) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. ([3]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([4]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. ([5]) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. ([6]) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([7]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. ([8]) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. ([9]) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation. ([10]) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. ([11]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

