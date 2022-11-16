Healthy.io CEO Yonatan Adiri named one of Fortune's list of 10 innovators shaping the future of health

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today that Healthy.io CEO and founder Yonatan Adiri was named in its inaugural list of 10 Innovators Shaping the Future of Health . The list highlights people who are making a meaningful impact in health in their communities or globally through technology, education, awareness, advocacy, research, or development.

"In the past two years our industry experienced a true Marshall Plan moment. Tens of billions of government dollars were invested in free home-testing, delivering a compounding effect that can help rebuild healthcare in an affordable, equitable and humane way," said Adiri. "Our mission is to deliver on the promise of equity and accessibility and to continue to build upon the confidence and trust we were given with FDA clearance and leverage technology to meet people where they are, when they need it."

The list portrays leaders who are "finding creative solutions to systemic healthcare problems, from dramatically lowering the costs of prescription medication, and creating greater access to mental health services for communities of color, to building an easy-to-access opioid addiction recovery program with incredible retention rates. They're business leaders, entrepreneurs, inventors, influencers, educators, and problem solvers."

In July, Healthy.io announced that the company had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for home use of the Minuteful Kidney™ test. This marks the first time the FDA has granted clearance for a smartphone-powered home test to determine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR).

An ACR test is recommended for 75 million Americans at risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD). Until this clearance, the test could only be conducted by a medical practitioner. As a result, 60 million Americans - roughly 80% of at-risk patients - fail to complete their annual test. The FDA clearance allows people to use their smartphone camera to conduct a urine test that identifies a specific protein in the urine called albumin, which is the standard of care for detecting early signs of CKD.

Although 1 in 3 Americans are at risk for CKD, including those with diabetes and hypertension, most don't know they have the condition until it progresses to end-stage renal disease, eventually requiring dialysis and/or a kidney transplant. Early identification and treatment of CKD can slow down or stop kidney damage before it's too late, so it is important to monitor albumin levels for patients who are at risk of CKD.

Healthy.io partners with health plans and providers across the United States and the United Kingdom to integrate Minuteful Kidney™ in their kidney management and prevention programs. This promotes early detection of CKD by allowing patients to take a clinical-grade ACR test at their preferred time and location, with a simple smartphone scan – without any dongles or add-ons. This is the first and only product that allows patients to get immediate results without sending a sample to the lab.

ABOUT HEALTHY.IO

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

Media contact:

Garrett Hawkins

Director, Marathon Strategies

Garrett@marathonstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Healthy.io