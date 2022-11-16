Imaging Endpoints Announces the Appointment of Joy (Huan) Zhu, M.D., Ph.D., as Vice President, Medical Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the world's largest oncology-focused imaging CRO, announced today the addition of Joy (Huan) Zhu, M.D., Ph.D., to the company as Vice President, Medical Operations.

(PRNewswire)

Imaging Endpoints announced today the addition of Joy (Huan) Zhu , M.D., Ph.D., as Vice President, Medical Operations.

Prior to joining IE, Joy spent 25 years in oncology clinical development. She has held numerous executive positions that entailed overseeing and managing clinical development in biotech and pharmaceutical companies for Phase I, II, and III trials. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer at several Chinese biotech companies focused on oncology.

"We are delighted to have Joy join us," said Ron Korn, M.D., Ph.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer of IE. "With her vast experience in designing and executing diverse trials in oncology and her impressive track record of leadership in biotech, Joy will be a tremendous resource for our clients as well as for our internal team."

Joy holds an M.D. from Beijing University and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Imaging Endpoints

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately dedicated to its vision to "Connect Imaging to the Cure" and works every day to advance imaging science, technology, and services aimed at bringing curative technologies to humankind.

Having supported approval of many of the most impactful new drugs in oncology, IE's experience encompasses the customization of imaging to facilitate regulatory approval in hundreds of trials across all phases of development. IE also provides data to support trial efficacy by integrating advanced imaging technologies, such as CD8 imaging, tumor growth kinetics, radiomics, and artificial intelligence — areas in which more than 50 peer-reviewed publications have established IE as the industry leader.

IE is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China. The company is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

CONTACT:

Brian Kelly: BKelly@ImagingEndpoints.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints