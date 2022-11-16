Land Intelligence Granted Patents for Optimizing Electronic Map Data and Determining Real Property Development Yield

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Intelligence, Inc., a Columbia, SC-based technology company focused on automating the land development process, has been granted multiple patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a method and system for optimizing electronic map data and determining real property development yield.

The patented methodology can align a plurality of electronic map data, which includes obtaining an electronic map file, defining an area of interest on the electronic map file, selecting a predetermined datum, and providing the electronic map file in the predetermined datum.

The land acquisition software often requires an overlay map to be placed over and aligned with an electronic display so that the map features are superimposed on the underlying electronically produced display. The method developed by Land Intelligence reduces the time consumed in this process and will also reduce the chances of human error.

This latest development from Land Intelligence builds on its previous work in land development, including the launch of their flagship product LandSUITE. The platform helps users manage their land development projects from start to finish, research land data, and even find investors for their projects. It offers a central repository for all project data to manage the entire land evaluation and acquisition process.

"We are thrilled to have been granted these patents as we continue to disrupt the land development space," said Gore Bolton, Founder & CEO of Land Intelligence. "These patents are a testament to our commitment to helping our customers make better decisions about their land development projects. And we look forward to furthering our intellectual property claims by pursuing additional patents."

Further specifics about the patents can be found here.

Patent counsel was provided by the law firm of Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP based in Atlanta, GA

"I remember my very first call with Gore Bolton," said Dan Huynh, Intellectual Property and Technology Litigation Partner with MMM. "What I distinctly remember was his excitement when describing Land Intelligence technology. Fast forward a couple of years, and we've got three patents in the bank."

