NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS IS SAN DIEGO'S NEWEST CHRISTMAS TRADITION CREATED TO ENTERTAIN FAMILIES AND GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

Come Experience the Joy of the Season and Make a Difference for the Homeless and Foster Children in Our City

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Night of Christmas invites the city of San Diego to celebrate the joy of the season AND give back to the community. The event is on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at both 4PM and 8PM at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, our iconic venue in the heart of downtown San Diego. Tickets are available from $10-20, and Night of Christmas is donating ALL ticket proceeds to We See You San Diego and Solutions for Change, two impactful local organizations who support San Diego's growing homeless population.

All event attendees will have an opportunity to personally join us in giving back to our local foster kids by bringing new childrens' toys to the event that will be collected as Christmas gifts for distribution to local foster children via the organizations Promises2Kids and Olive Crest.

Come join us to experience an unforgettable Christmas show for the entire family, featuring classic carols, live fireworks, a symphony orchestra, breathtaking aerialists, captivating storytelling, and many more festive surprises - all while making a difference in our local community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nightofchristmas.com, or text "NOC" to 555-25 for a night to remember! Click here to view the trailer.

SOURCE Awaken Church