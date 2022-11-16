PLS Expands Corporate M&A Team with SVP Hire Mark Kummer

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics services provider, has announced the hire of industry veteran Mark Kummer as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

PLS Logistics Services has announced the hiring of industry veteran Mark Kummer as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Kummer will lead PLS Logistics Services' merger and acquisition team. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Kummer, most recently a Sloan Fellow at the MIT-Sloan School of Management, will lead PLS Logistics Services' merger and acquisition team. Mr. Kummer brings over 20 years of industry experience, including senior growth positions at non-asset and asset-based companies within the industry. Additionally, Mr. Kummer has extensive knowledge of emerging technologies in the 3pl space.

"Throughout his career, Mr. Kummer has a proven record of navigating markets and increasing revenue," said PLS Logistics Services Chairman, President, and CEO Greg Burns. "Mark's experience as an operator, growth leader and forward-thinking executive will be invaluable as PLS Logistics Services seeks to partner with select, high-performing companies in the logistics and technology industries."

"I was intrigued by the opportunity to join a billion-dollar growth leader, with a debt-free balance sheet, to advance its acquisition program," Mr. Kummer said. "It's no secret that scale and technology are increasingly critical ingredients for non-asset-based companies. PLS Logistics Services has the resources, people, culture, and acquisition plan to establish itself as a leader in an evolving non-asset mobility market."

Prior to getting his MBA at MIT, Mr. Kummer served as President of Mid-America Logistics. He was pivotal in restructuring the firm into a leading cold-chain transportation provider. Additionally, he held restructuring roles in private equity and family office portfolio companies, along with a senior position at FLS Transportation.

MR. Kummer commented further, "Venture capital investments in mobility, decarbonization and digital transformation solutions are unprecedented and will correct chronic capacity shortfalls of legacy transportation and logistics firms."

About PLS Logistics

PLS Logistics Services is an innovative third-party logistics firm specializing in transportation management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries. With North American logistics revenue in excess of $1 billion, PLS Logistics manages upwards of a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air, and ocean. With a network of 75,000+ qualified and vetted carriers and 600+ global employees, PLS Logistics Services provides capacity under challenging conditions while delivering real-time visibility on freight and supply chains to our customers. To learn more, visit www.plslogistics.com.

PLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PLS Logistics Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLS Logistics Services