Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $750,000 to Tampa Bay Charities

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities, which helped to celebrate National Philanthropy Day.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years."

The 75 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception at the Gold Elvis Piano included:

1. 13 Ugly Men 39. Mike Alstott Family Foundation 2. After School All Stars 40. Moffitt Cancer Center 3. American Cancer Society 41. National MS Society 4. Jason Ackerman Foundation 42. National Pediatric Cancer Foundation 5. Best Buddies Tampa Bay 43. Onbikes 6. Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay 44. Paint Your Heart Out 7. Boys & Girls Club 45. Pier 60 Daily Sunsets 8. Bullard Family Foundation 46. Project: Vet Relief 9. Children's Cancer Center 47. Redefining Refuge 10. Children's Dream Fund 48. RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation 11. Copperhead's Charities 49. Rogai Family Foundation 12. David A. Straz Center 50. Ronald McDonald House Charities 13. Derrick Brooks Charities 51. Ryan Nece Foundation 14. Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida 52. Skyway 10k 15. Easterseals of Florida 53. Southeastern Guide Dogs 16. Feeding Tampa Bay 54. Special Olympics Florida 17. Florida Aquarium 55. Special Operations Warrior Foundation 18. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts 56. St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation 19. Girls Rock St. Pete 57. St. Pete Pride 20. Glazer Children's Museum 58. Stano Foundation 21. Grady Goat Foundation 59. Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Education and Research Foundation 22. Gramatica Family Foundation 60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundations 23. Habitat For Humanity 61. Tampa Bay Business Guild - LGBT Chamber 24. Hands Across the Bay 62. Tampa Bay Defense Alliance 25. HCSO Charities, Inc. 63. Tampa Bay History Center 26. Hillsborough Fire & EMS Rescue Museum 64. Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger 27. Humane Society of Tampa Bay 65. Tampa Bay Sports Commission 28. Jackson In Action 83 66. Tampa Downtown Partnership 29. JDRF 67. Tampa General Hospital Foundation 30. Junior League of Tampa 68. Tampa Museum of Art 31. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful 69. Tampa Pride 32. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 70. The Centre for Women 33. Liberty Manor for Veterans 71. The Lightning Foundation 34. Lupus Foundation of America 72. The Pepin Academies Foundation 35. MADD 73. The Spring of Tampa Bay 36. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida 74. The Tampa Foundation 37. Meals On Wheels 75. ZooTampa 38. Metropolitan Ministries



As part of the celebration, all slot players who had their Unity Card properly inserted into a machine during the announcement each won $50 Bonus Free Play.

Social purpose is the life of Hard Rock, a company founded in 1971 on the mottos – Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One. We work to improve lives, help communities and sustain the earth, infusing the power of music into all we do, wherever we are. Today, more than 45,000 Hard Rock team members enact our mottos' global values across 260 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes spanning 70 countries.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games, a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 260 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

