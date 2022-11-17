Hershey's Holiday Lineup Will Add Extra Sweetness to Your Traditions This Season

This year's lineup includes classic favorites, the first-ever HERSHEY'S Hot Chocolate Bombs, and new, imprinted HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to bring back our most beloved holiday traditions and make sweet new memories with Hershey! Whether it's baking Peanut Butter Blossoms with loved ones, sipping a warm cup of hot chocolate by the fire, or finding just the right treat to bring to the party, Hershey's holiday products help complete the season. With classic favorites including festive HERSHEY'S KISSES chocolates and Reese's Peanut Butter Trees returning once again, and brand-new treats like HERSHEY'S Hot Chocolate Bombs on shelves this year, the company is adding sweet delights to the season.

Credit: The Hershey Company (PRNewswire)

Just in time for crisp winter nights, Hershey is bringing warmth this season with the first-ever HERSHEY'S Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with marshmallows or cinnamon chips. These hot chocolate bombs are the perfect cozy companion to sip on as you wrap holiday gifts and a great stocking stuffer to boot! For more gift-worthy goodness, the new HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars are all dressed up for the holidays from the inside out, with 24 varieties of seasonal imprinted images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and more.

To spread even more holiday cheer, Dr. Seuss's The Grinch® and The Hershey Company are partnering once again to add magic to the season with Grinch-themed HERSHEY'S KISSES products. The array of specialty products features the fan-favorite traditional laydown bag (available in 9.5oz and 7.4oz) and, new this year, a tree-shaped gift box filled with HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch foils, and solid 1.45 oz HERSHEY'S KISSES. Enjoy each of these Who-ville-approved treats as you read Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

"The holidays are a special time where we can take a moment to relish in the traditions and enjoy seasonal treats that make the season so cherished," said Katie Behrman, associate brand manager, seasons, at The Hershey Company. "At Hershey, we know our products can help make these moments even sweeter. So, no matter how you celebrate this year, you can count on us to bring you some of our classic treats like HERSHEY'S KISSES milk chocolate and Reese's Trees, and new holiday treats like hot chocolate bombs and Holiday-themed bars to enhance your favorite traditions."

HOLLY JOLLY-GOOD FAVORITES AND NEW COZY DELIGHTS

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb: Making a warm cup of hot chocolate with the first-ever HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb is the perfect ritual to introduce to your family this holiday season. The HERSHEY'S milk chocolate shell, filled with mini marshmallows that appear once the chocolate shell is melted, creates a delicious cup of hot chocolate to sip on while watching holiday movies or sitting by the fire this winter. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 1.25 oz ball.

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb with Cinnamon Flavor: Enjoy a seasonal twist on your classic hot chocolate bomb with the new HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb with Cinnamon Flavor. Once you pour warm milk over the chocolate bomb, the iconic sweet HERSHEY'S milk chocolate flavor will melt into your cup alongside cinnamon-flavored chips. Complete with a gift tag on the side, these chocolate bombs make a great gift for a holiday party, gift exchange or stocking. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 1.45 oz ball.

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars: HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars feature 24 different seasonal images on its iconic pips including wreaths, stockings, snowflakes, stars, ornaments, and more. These bars, with the striking red, green and light blue wrapping, are the perfect holiday treat to enjoy and share, and are sure to bring joy to everyone on your list this holiday season. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 1.55 oz bar and 6-pack.

Grinch HERSHEY'S KISSES Tree-Shaped Gift Box: The HERSHEY'S KISSES brand and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch are partnering once again to release HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate KISSES candy with Grinch Foils gift box this season. Every Who down in Who-ville will be asking for the holiday cheer encapsulated in this specialty wrapped HERSHEY'S KISSES candy packaged in a Grinch -themed Tree-Shaped Gift Box . Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 6.5 oz box.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Solid Milk Chocolate with Grinch Foil: Just like how Dr. Seuss's The Grinch 's heart grew, the Grinch HERSHEY'S KISSES milk chocolate candy grew, too! Wrapped in specialty Grinch -themed foil, this treat will steal a spot in your holiday stockings. Available for a limited time only nationwide in 1.45 oz KISSES.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils: Hershey and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch are back at it, spreading holiday cheer this year! Share the specialty HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolate with Grinch Foils with your loved ones this season as you go caroling, bake cookie blossoms, and read Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 9.5 oz bag.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates in Red, Green, and Silver Foils: Fill your candy dish with the colors of the holidays with a bag of classic HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolate candies in red, green and silver foils. HERSHEY'S KISSES candies are the perfect addition to your favorite holiday cookies. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 10.1 oz bag.

Reese's Trees Snack Size: The holiday season wouldn't be complete without the seasonal fan-favorite Reese's Trees. Put on your cozy holiday pajamas, turn on your favorite movie, and enjoy the Reese's peanut butter and milk chocolate combo in the most festive shape of the year with your friends and family. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 9.6 oz bag.

To learn more about what is new and returning from Hershey this season and to find recipe inspiration, visit hersheyland.com. Stay tuned for more festive, holiday fun from Hershey to help inspire your holiday celebrations.

TM & © 2022 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

Credit: The Hershey Company (PRNewswire)

Credit: The Hershey Company (PRNewswire)

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company