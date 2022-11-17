Home Comfort Experts helps homeowners make informed energy decisions related to 2023 HVAC efficiency updates

The top provider of HVAC services throughout northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan offers guidance for homeowners who may be impacted by new national efficiency standards

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts, the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, advises homeowners in the area to familiarize themselves with new HVAC energy efficiency standards for 2023 that may impact their home energy decisions.

Home Comfort Experts, the top provider of HVAC services throughout northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, offers guidance for homeowners who may be impacted by new national efficiency (PRNewswire)

The U.S. Department of Energy's updated minimum energy efficiency requirements for heating and cooling equipment go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. While the regulations are designed to reduce energy consumption and may lead to lower utility costs in the long run, consumers could encounter higher than expected costs for new equipment that meets the enhanced standards.

"Homeowners facing a major decision about their heating and cooling system in the near future should definitely keep these new DOE standards in mind," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "The updated regulations are an important factor to consider when deciding whether to continue repairing or simply replace your system. Weighing the potential costs of new installation and potential long-term savings will help determine the right solution for you and your family."

The new standards require all newly installed cooling systems in Indiana and Michigan, including split HVAC systems, to meet a higher seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER). New, stricter standards for heat pumps and furnaces will also be in place.

The DOE has maintained minimum energy efficiency standards for residential and commercial HVAC equipment since 1992. The most recent update to residential standards was in 2015.

"Some homeowners may appreciate the opportunity to reduce energy costs over the long run, but for others it might be more cost-effective to replace an aging heating or cooling unit now, before the new standards are in place," West said. "Either way, it pays to talk to an HVAC professional about your options, whatever your heating and cooling situation is."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement.

Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/.

