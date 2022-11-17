Indigo Appoints Andreas Fibig, Former IFF Chairman and CEO, to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Agriculture, a company leveraging nature and technology to unlock economic and environmental progress for farmers, today announced the appointment of Andreas Fibig, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., to its Board of Directors. As a member of the board, Fibig will provide insight and support as Indigo expands access to its sustainability solutions to Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) and corporate customers around the world.

"Indigo will greatly benefit from Andreas' deep understanding of the CPG world and the needs of a global food supply chain increasingly focused on sustainability, and the demand signals that creates for agribusinesses and farmers alike," said Indigo CEO Ron Hovsepian. "As COP27 has shown us, climate and the environment are the most pressing issues facing our planet. Our recent accomplishments show how we can successfully use science and technology to address our biggest agricultural challenges, creating new revenue streams for all market participants. Andreas' expertise in navigating the downstream, along with his insights on consumer preferences, enables us to go even further."

A global business leader with more than 25 years of international pharmaceutical, ag, and food industry experience, Fibig has a track record of generating successful results in highly competitive developed and emerging growth markets. His background and extensive network across both European and U.S. ag and food markets will accelerate Indigo's growth as it catalyzes change in the global ag and food ecosystem.

At IFF, an industry leader in food ingredients, beverage, scent, health, and biosciences, Fibig led the company through its own transformational period. This included overseeing the integration of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences into the company, leading the organization's heralded sustainability efforts, and driving strong sales growth. He spent 10 years at IFF, the last seven as Chairman and CEO. Prior to that he served as President and Chairman of the Board of Management for Bayer Health Care Pharmaceuticals, where he was the chief executive responsible for Bayer's global pharmaceutical business. Fibig also previously served on the Boards of Directors for Bunge Limited a leading global agribusiness and food company, and Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company.

"I am thrilled to have Andreas further strengthen Indigo's board. With his extensive network amongst industry leaders across agriculture, food, and consumer goods, he will be instrumental in helping us build crucial industry alliances to help accelerate Indigo's growth," said Robert Berendes, Chairman of Indigo Ag Board of Directors.

"I'm excited to join the Indigo board at this pivotal moment. The company's record of progress in science and technology – successfully producing the world's first crop of registry-issued ag carbon credits at scale, expanding industry-leading biological seed treatments, and developing second-generation digital merchandising solutions – is helping set the standard for a new class of sustainability solutions," said Fibig. "I'm looking forward to joining Indigo on their journey and leveraging agriculture to move the needle on ESG responsibility."

ABOUT INDIGO AGRICULTURE

Indigo Ag leverages science and technology to help improve the sustainability and profitability of the agriculture industry. The company's core biological and digital products – biotrinsic, Market+, and Carbon – integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world's essential crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2013 with a mission to harness nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, Indigo connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock benefits for all.

