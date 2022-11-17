IntegriChain Partners with PurpleLab to Enhance Pharmaceutical Channel Data for More Accurate GTN Forecasting and Accruals

New Datasets Bolster ICyte Inventory Analytics for Complete Inventory and Demand Visibility for Specialty Pharmaceutical Products

Provides Forecasting, Financial Planning, and Trade Teams Accurate Measures of Total Pipeline And Product Utilization

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced a strategic data partnership with PurpleLab, a healthcare technology company delivering analytics to drive real-world evidence decision-making. As a first step to this partnership, IntegriChain will incorporate PurpleLab prescription drug claims data to address challenges in visibility to demand and inventory that has resulted from evolving pharmaceutical channels for new specialty pharmaceutical products.

"As the Pharma industry has shifted to more fragmented non-retail therapies such as specialty lite and specialty self- and HCP-administered products, distribution channels are more diverse and complicated," said Gary Palgon, IntegriChain's General Manager and Senior Vice President, Data Solutions. "These new channels have visibility gaps that create unreasonable risk of errors in gross-to-net forecasting and accrual management. PurpleLab data – covering more than 350 million patient lives, 4 billion annual claims, and 98% of payers – enhances our ability to deliver true demand and inventory visibility, more accurate gross-to-net forecasting and accruals, and most importantly data-driven commercialization for specialty products to Pharma commercial and financial teams."

With this partnership, IntegriChain will seamlessly integrate PurpleLab pharmacy and medical claims data into the ICyte platform and the Inventory Analytics product, improving demand and inventory visibility to actual dispensing volumes at the site of dispense or administration. This data integration will deliver a more accurate depiction of demand attributed to individual outlets, ensuring a closer alignment between net sales and demand at a channel and more accurate pipeline inventory calculations. In addition, IntegriChain will deliver increased fidelity of national and subnational datasets for targeting by incorporating PurpleLab data into ICyte's unblinding process. The seamless addition of PurpleLab data into the ICyte Platform will be generally available in ICyte Inventory Analytics in January 2023. Additional future data enhancements will be announced in due course.

About ICyte Data Solutions

IntegriChain offers a full suite of channel data products, including:

Channel Data Aggregation: Aggregation of all channel and distribution datasets including ExFactory Sales, Distributor Inventories, Demand, and Returns to deliver the highest quality master data, including industry-leading data science and enrichment algorithms to deliver end-to-end views of product distribution.

Inventory Analytics: Manufacturers have few existing measures of the inventory held in retail stores, distribution centers, and third-party returns processors. IntegriChain Inventory Analytics reports 100% of inventory in the retail channel, even in pharmacy stores and distribution centers that do not report their inventories.

Distribution Contract Management: Distribution Contract Management is a single, auditable application for managing all aspects of trade partner agreements. Configurable trade partner scorecard functionality features payment adjudication, custom pay-for-performance metrics, payment roll forward, and top- and bottom-line functionality adjustments.

Channel Data Consulting Services: Based on IntegriChain pioneering the field of channel data aggregation, stewardship, and advanced analytics, the Channel Insights and Optimization practice delivers Market Demand Analysis, Class of Trade, Downstream Inventory Analytics, Returns Forecasting, and Revenue Analytics consulting services to Pharma manufacturers of all types and sizes.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab is a healthtech company with a mission to spur value-driven innovation in healthcare to improve outcomes for patients. HealthNexus™, the company's no-code analytics platform empowers life sciences, payers, providers and other stakeholders with real-world evidence to solve conventional and emerging challenges faster and more cost effectively. To learn more, visit PurpleLab.com.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy and operational execution for data-driven product commercialization and market access. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their prescription management, patient data management, inventory and demand visibility, enterprise GTN technology, and platform insights. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support commercialization and access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can achieve strategic commercial advantage and better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by orchestrating those activities with increasingly diagnostic and/or predictive analytics. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and on LinkedIn.

