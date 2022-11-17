LG HONORED WITH DOZENS OF CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS

LG OLED Recognized for 11th Consecutive Year, Earns Three 2023'Best of Innovation' Awards

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than two dozen CES® 2023 Innovation Awards, including three coveted Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED in the computer peripherals, gaming and video display categories.

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES, the world's largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

Of the 28 honors LG will receive at CES 2023, 10 went to LG OLED TVs, marking the 11th consecutive year that the company's self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Awards. LG OLED TVs, known to offer a variety of viewing experiences to consumers with its diverse innovative form factors, are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colors, deep blacks and infinite contrast.

The 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was recognized in three categories, while inspiring ultra-large 97-inch OLED and LG OLED Flex, a groundbreaking TV boasting the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, were double honorees.

LG home appliances named CES 2023 Innovation Award winners include the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, a new concept in air purification. Also honored is the premium LG CordZero All-in-One Tower with Steam Mop.

Among other winning products are the LG WashTower™ Compact, LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor and LG XBOOM 360 bluetooth speaker system.

The full list of LG's CES 2023 Innovation Award recipients will be announced at CES 2023 (Jan. 5-8, 2023).

