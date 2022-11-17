'Tis the Season for Holiday Veal Recipes with Veal.org

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a favorite for so many, filled with special celebrations and gatherings. They inspire happiness and joy in so many. So often, these celebrations tend to have food as the center. Choosing and preparing the right finger foods, appetizers, elegant dinner meals, and deserts is a huge part of this season.

This perfectly roasted veal delivers elegant and delicious flavor for a holiday meal your family won't forget.

Veal.org, funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers, has you covered with great veal recipes for the holiday season no matter what you're looking for. Cranberry Balsamic Veal Chops, Chili Meatballs, Crostini's, and Stuffed Mushrooms, to name a few. The perfect holiday example is this Rosemary Roast with carrots and potatoes. It will make your holiday dinner extra special this year.

This perfectly roasted veal delivers elegant and delicious flavor for a holiday meal your family won't forget. Top the roast with a homemade, extra flavorful, pan gravy with the drippings that tie the whole meal together.

Rosemary Roast with Carrots and Potatoes

5 pounds boneless veal roast

1/4 cup olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary

11/2 pounds red potatoes

3 large carrots

2 cups onion

8 garlic cloves

2 cups beef broth/stock

For the Pan Gravy:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1-2 cups beef broth/stock

1/4 cup whole milk

Salt

Get the instructions for this delicious recipe: https://www.veal.org/recipes/rosemary-roast-with-carrots-and-potatoes/

Veal is the meat from a young cow. These animals are raised for six months to a weight of 500 pounds or more. That's bigger than a pig and older than a turkey at the time of harvest. Above all, it is most important to veal farmers that these animals are raised humanely and with animal well-being in mind. If you have more questions, visit Veal.org to learn more!

ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF: The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

CONTACT: Ashley Russell, 315-520-4332, arussell@nybeef.org

